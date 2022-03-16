AS Monaco vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The Europa League returns in midweek as AS Monaco and Sporting Braga square off in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash at the Stade Louis II on Thursday.

Having picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory back in Portugal, Carlos Carvalhal’s men will head into the game with sky-high confidence.

Monaco failed to make it two wins from two in Ligue 1, as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Strasbourg last weekend. Before that, they had ended their three-match winless run, courtesy of a slender 1-0 win over Marseille on March 6. However, they fell 2-0 at Braga in the first leg of their last-16 tie four days later.

Meanwhile, Braga continue to struggle for form in the Primeira Liga, falling to a1-0 home defeat against Gil Vicente. Before that, they were unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, claiming three wins (one on penalties) and two draws.

They now face a team that has been impressive on home turf, losing just once in their last 15 home games across competitions.

AS Monaco vs Sporting Braga Head-To-Head

Thursday’s game will be the third-ever meeting between the sides. Braga have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils were shared on the other occasion.

AS Monaco Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L.

Sporting Braga Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-W

AS Monaco vs Sporting Braga Team News

AS Monaco

The French side will be without the services Krepin Diatta, who has been ruled out because of an ACL injury.

Injured: Krepin Diatta.

Doubtful: Cesc Fabregas, Guillermo Maripan, Radoslaw Majecki.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sporting Braga

Braga will be unable to call upon the duo of Roger Fernandes and Nuno Sequeira, who are both recuperating from muscle problems.

Injured: Roger Fernandes, Nuno Sequeira.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

AS Monaco vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Monaco (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel; Vanderson, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Gelson Martins, Jean Lucas, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop; Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland.

Sporting Braga (3-4-3): Matheus Lima; Vítor Tormena, David Carmo, Yan Couto; Martins Gomes, Andre Castro, Ali Al-musrati, Leonardo Buta; Iuri Medeiros, Vítor Oliveira, Ricardo Horta.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

AS Monaco vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Monaco appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks, managing just one win in their last seven games across competitions. While a thrilling contest could ensue, Braga are likely to hold out for a draw to reach the quarter-finals.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-2 Sporting Braga.

Edited by Bhargav