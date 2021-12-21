AS Monaco vs Stade Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Seeking to move into second place in the French Ligue 1 standings, Stade Rennes take a trip to the Stade Louis II to square off against AS Monaco on Wednesday.

The hosts saw their five-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end against Paris Saint-Germain last time out and will be aiming to return to winning ways.

AS Monaco progressed to the last 16 of the Coupe de France last Sunday as they claimed a 2-0 win over Red Star FC away from home.

Prior to that, Niko Kovač’s men failed to pick up a win in consecutive games, losing one and claiming one draw.

With 26 points from 18 outings, AS Monaco are currently eighth in the Ligue 1 table, two points behind Montpellier in the Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Rennes returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Lorient 1-0 in the Coupe de France.

Prior to that, they dropped to third place on the log courtesy of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of OGC Nice.

Manager Bruno Genesio will now hope the cup win can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they look to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the standings.

AS Monaco vs Stade Rennes Head-To-Head

With 18 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides, AS Monaco boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Stade Rennes have picked up 13 wins in that time, while 10 games have ended in draws.

AS Monaco Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Stade Rennes Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

AS Monaco vs Stade Rennes Team News

AS Monaco

Monaco remain without the services of Benoit Badiashile, Krepin Diatta, Cesc Fabregas and Ruben Aguilar, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Benoit Badiashile, Krepin Diatta, Cesc Fabregas, Ruben Aguilar

Suspended: None

Stade Rennes

Jeremy Doku, Birger Meling, Flavien Tait and Jeremy Gelin are all nursing injuries and will play no part in Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Birger Meling, Flavien Tait, Jeremy Gelin

Suspended: None

AS Monaco vs Stade Rennes Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alexander Nubel; Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique; Gelson Martins, Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Ismail Jakobs; Wissam Ben Yedder, Myron Boadu

Stade Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Adrien Truffert, Lovro Majer, Jonas Martin, Serhou Guirassy, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde, Martin Terrier

AS Monaco vs Stade Rennes Prediction

After a slow start to the season, AS Monaco could move into the European places in the league table with a win on Wednesday. However, next up is a solid Rennes side who have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far.

We predict the hosts will take a cautious approach to the game and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: AS Monaco 1-1 Stade Rennes

