AS Monaco vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022

Monaco will host Trabzonspor at the Stade Louis II on Thursday.
Joshua Ojele
ANALYST
Modified Oct 04, 2022 11:35 PM IST

AS Monaco will host Trabzonspor at the Stade Louis II in Group H of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 6).

The Turkish Super Lig side are on a run of three wins and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Monaco continue to surge up the Ligue 1 standings, claiming a resounding 4-1 win over Nantes on Sunday. They have now won their last four league outings and sit fifth in the standings with 17 points from nine games.

The Ligue 1 giants have now turned their attention to the Europa League, where they are level on three points with Trabzonspor after two games.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor maintained their fine run of results, seeing off Kayserispor 2-1 last time out. They have now won their last three games across competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding four.

While Trabzonspor will be eyeing a second straight Europa League win, they head into the midweek clash on a run of four defeats in their last six away games across competitions.

AS Monaco vs Trabzonspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who will both look to get one over the other.
  • Trabzonspor are on a three-game winning streak, dating back to a 3-2 loss against Adana Demirspor on September 12.
  • Monaco have won their last two Ligue 1 outings, while they are on a run of five wins from their last six games across competitions since the start of September.
  • Trabzonspor have lost four of their seven away games this season, picking up three wins.

AS Monaco vs Trabzonspor Prediction

With Monaco and Trabzonspor tied on three points a thrilling contest could ensue, with both teams going all out in search of maximum points. While they are both on a fine run of form, Monaco should make use of their home advantage and come away with a slender win.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-1 Trabzonspor

AS Monaco vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: First to score - Monaco (The Ligue 1 side have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Trabzonspor’s last five games.)

Edited by Bhargav

