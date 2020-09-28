AS Roma 2-2 Juventus: Player Ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo bails out 10 man Juventus | Serie A 2020-21

In what was Andrea Pirlo's biggest test so far, Juventus came from behind to seal a 2-2 draw against AS Roma. Cristiano Ronaldo's brace saved the Bianconeri as Paulo Fonseca's men failed to capitalize against a ten man Juventus side.

Roma opened the scoring as Jordan Veretout put one past Wojciech Szczesny from the penalty spot. Ronaldo soon got his side level after winning a penalty for his side as he sent Antonio Mirante the wrong way to bring the score on level terms. Juventus were still rejoicing their goal when Veretout scored once again through a superb counter attack to close the first half with a lead.

The second half started on an even harsher note as Adrien Rabiot was shown a second yellow card for a late tackle on Henrikh Mkhitaryan. To Juventus' respite, Ronaldo scored again to secure a draw for his side.

Here's how each player fared for both teams.

AS Roma Player Ratings

Jordan Veretout had a night to remember

Antonio Mirante- 6/10

Antonio Mirante was untested for the majority of the first half. His first test came when Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty for his side which he slotted in after sending Mirante the wrong way. And there was very little he could have done to deny Ronaldo his second.

Gianluca Mancini- 5/10

Mancini had a rough night as was he up against Ronaldo whose sharp movements from the left wing to the penalty box kept the Italian on the edge. The Portuguese international's darting runs and acceleration was a continous source of trouble for the 24-year-old.

Roger Ibanez- 7/10

Roma centre-back Ibanez had a massive game as he stood tall against the striking duo of Alvaro Morata and Ronaldo. His rock solid defending and tackles gave Morata no space to breathe as Pirlo had to bring him off in search of goals.

Marash Kumbulla- 6/10

Kumbulla had a decent game as he took care of the threat constituted by Dejan Kulusevski but was troubled at times when Danilo put in runs behind Roma's defensive line to combine with the forwards. He also looked uncomfortable covering for Spinazzola.

Davide Santon- 6/10

Starting as right wing-back, he was tasked with providing a channel on the wing and also provide a cover for Mancini to neutralize the threat posed by Cuadrado and Ronaldo. He did manage to deal with Cuadrado, but Mancini was still left exposed at times.

Jordan Veretout- 8/10

Veretout had one of his best games in an AS Roma jersey as his brace saw the hosts earn a point from the reigning champions. The Frenchman scored one from the penalty spot and for his second, he coolly slotted one past Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny to cap off a brilliant counter-attack.

Lorenzo Pellegrini- 7/10

Pellegrini's physical presence in the center of the park proved to be too much for Weston McKennie who is just adapting to life in Serie A. He combined well with Roma's attacking line as he eased the transition from defense to attack.

Leonardo Spinazzola- 7/10

The former Juventus wing back had an impressive outing against his former employers as his darting runs behind the Bianconeri defense stretched the backline for Edin Dzeko and Mkhitaryan to exploit. Meanwhile, he linked well with forwards going upfront as he provided a great outlet and troubled the Juventus defence.

Pedro Rodriguez- 6/10

Pedro had a decent game, but you'd expect more from a player of his calibre. He linked up well with the forwards and had his moments but faded away in the second half.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan- 7/10

The Armenian put on a great show against the Old Lady. Mkhitaryan dribbled past the entire Juventus backline to test Szczesny early on in the game. He also set up Veretout for his second goal as Roma capped off a wonderful counter-attack.

AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A

Edin Dezko- 7/10

Edin Dzeko missed big chances to put the game to bed, but he created all kinds of trouble for Juventus defenders. Dzeko won 13 duels throughout the game and had the Bianconeri gasping for their breath.

Substitutes

Bruno Peres- 5/10

Bruno Perez was brought on for Pellegrini to ensure Roma retain their lead but was caught napping as Ronaldo settled the score in favor of Juventus.

Amadou Diawara- 5/10

Did not have much impact on the game