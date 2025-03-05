AS Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th March 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as AS Roma lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AS Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Basque giants slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged Como to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AS Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma and Athletic Bilbao are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played out draws in both their matches in major European competitions.

The previous meeting between AS Roma and Athletic Bilbao took place in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League this season and ended in a 1-1 draw.

After a run of four defeats in five matches in the UEFA Europa League, Athletic Bilbao have managed to win six of their last seven such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have scored 15 goals in the UEFA Europa League this season and have scored 4.6 goals more than expected - the largest margin of overperformance in the competition this season.

AS Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have thrived under Ernesto Valverde this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Nico Williams and Inaki Williams can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

AS Roma have flattered to deceive this season and will be up against a strong opponent on Thursday. Athletic Bilbao have been the better team this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

AS Roma vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

