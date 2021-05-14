AS Roma vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A features another exciting edition of the Derby della Capitale this weekend as Lazio lock horns with AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Both teams have had their problems this season and will want to win this game.

AS Roma are in seventh place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have lost out on European qualification this season. The Giallorossi suffered a 3-1 defeat against Inter Milan in their previous game and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force in recent weeks and have recovered from a poor start to their campaign. The Biancocelesti edged Parma to a narrow 1-0 victory earlier this week and will want a similar result from this match.

🗣 Domani alle ore 13:00 mister Simone #Inzaghi presenterà #RomaLazio in conferenza dalla sala stampa del Centro Sportivo di Formello



— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) May 13, 2021

AS Roma vs Lazio Head-to-Head

AS Roma have historically been the dominant force in the Derby della Capitale and have won 16 games out of a total of 35 matches played between the two teams. Lazio have managed 11 victories against AS Roma and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Lazio. Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto ran riot on the day and will want to replicate their heroics this weekend.

AS Roma form guide in the Serie A: L-W-L-L-D

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-W-L

AS Roma vs Lazio Team News

AS Roma have a depleted squad

AS Roma

Chris Smalling, Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout, Stephen El Sharaawy, Riccardo Calafiori, Leonardo Spinazzola, and Carles Perez are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Lazio this weekend.

Injured: Chris Smalling, Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout, Stephen El Sharaawy, Riccardo Calafiori, Leonardo Spinazzola, Carles Perez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio have been excellent this year

Lazio

Lucas Leiva and Andreas Pereira served their suspension against Parma earlier this week and will be back for this game. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Gonzalo Escalante, and Luiz Felipe are recuperating from injuries and will be unavailable against AS Roma.

Injured: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Gonzalo Escalante, Luiz Felipe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AS Roma vs Lazio Predicted XI

AS Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Fuzato; Davide Santon, Gianluca Mancini, Marash Kumbulla, Rick Karsdorp; Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pedro; Edin Dzeko

"He gave his life to Roma. It's an honour."



Fans on the @socios app recently voted for a training pitch at Trigoria to be named after Amedeo Amadei. 📲



This week, members of Amadei's family and representatives from the club were on hand to unveil the new pitch. — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 14, 2021

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Adam Marusic; Mohamed Fares, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

AS Roma vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have found their feet in the Serie A in recent weeks and have five league victories on the trot. The Biancocelesti have excellent players in their ranks and have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League this year.

AS Roma have endured a miserable campaign and will have to bring their European experience to the fore this weekend. Lazio are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-2 Lazio

