AS Roma vs Portimonense Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | 2022 Club Friendly

The Giallorossi play their second pre-season game of the summer this weekend
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Jul 14, 2022 10:30 PM IST

AS Roma will continue their pre-season with a friendly against Portimonense on Saturday at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal.

The Giallorossi started their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Sunderland on Wednesday, courtesy of late goals from Felix Afena-Gyan and Nicolo Zaniolo. Manager Jose Mourinho had named a strong lineup, and team side dominated the game, keeping more possession and attempting more shots.

However, it wasn't till the 75th minute when the Serie A side found their breakthrough through substitute Afena-Gyan. Five minutes later, Zaniolo, who'd also come off the bench, doubled their advantage to put the game to bed as Roma belled the Black Cats.

🏋️💪🦺#ASRoma https://t.co/at0XXgXtdB

Portimonense, meanwhile, have played three friendly games already this summer, winning none.

The Portuguese outfit lost 2-0 to AS Monaco before a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City. Earlier today (Thursday), they were beaten 1-0 by Porto. Paulo Sergio's side are aiming to win their first pre-season game of the summer, so what better occasion than against the reigning Europa Conference League winners?

AS Roma vs Portimonense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Roma and Portimonense have never played each other in a competitive fixture.
  • Portimonense have struck just one goal in three pre-season games this season.
  • Roma's friendly against Sunderland was also played at the Municipal de Albufeira Stadium.
  • After this game, the Giallorossi are scheduled to play another Portuguese team - Sporting CP.
Rui Gomes é o novo reforço do Portimonense! 👉 O extremo de 24 anos, assinou por três épocas, ficando com uma cláusula de rescisão de 40 milhões de euros. ✍️bit.ly/RUIGOMESBem-vindo Rui Gomes! ⚫️⚪️ #SomosPortimonense https://t.co/OxHZMTWwOj
  • After playing a French, English and Portuguese team, Portimonense now play an Italian team.
  • Roma are aiming for back-to-back clean sheets.
  • Portimonense could go back-to-back friendly games without scoring a goal.

AS Roma vs Portimonense Prediction

Portimonense have already played thrice before this match and might play a strong team that could give Roma a tough fight. However, the Serie A team is stacked with talent, and Mourinho will aim to build on the Sunderland victory for a second straight pre-season win.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Portimonense.

AS Roma vs Portimonense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Roma (The Giallorossi have a stronger and more experienced squad and are likely to dominate again).

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Portimonense have been poor offensively so far, scoring just once in three games).

