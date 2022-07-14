AS Roma vs Portimonense Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | 2022 Club Friendly

AS Roma will continue their pre-season with a friendly against Portimonense on Saturday at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal.

The Giallorossi started their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Sunderland on Wednesday, courtesy of late goals from Felix Afena-Gyan and Nicolo Zaniolo. Manager Jose Mourinho had named a strong lineup, and team side dominated the game, keeping more possession and attempting more shots.

However, it wasn't till the 75th minute when the Serie A side found their breakthrough through substitute Afena-Gyan. Five minutes later, Zaniolo, who'd also come off the bench, doubled their advantage to put the game to bed as Roma belled the Black Cats.

Portimonense, meanwhile, have played three friendly games already this summer, winning none.

The Portuguese outfit lost 2-0 to AS Monaco before a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City. Earlier today (Thursday), they were beaten 1-0 by Porto. Paulo Sergio's side are aiming to win their first pre-season game of the summer, so what better occasion than against the reigning Europa Conference League winners?

AS Roma vs Portimonense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Roma and Portimonense have never played each other in a competitive fixture.

Portimonense have struck just one goal in three pre-season games this season.

Roma's friendly against Sunderland was also played at the Municipal de Albufeira Stadium.

After this game, the Giallorossi are scheduled to play another Portuguese team - Sporting CP.

After playing a French, English and Portuguese team, Portimonense now play an Italian team.

Roma are aiming for back-to-back clean sheets.

Portimonense could go back-to-back friendly games without scoring a goal.

AS Roma vs Portimonense Prediction

Portimonense have already played thrice before this match and might play a strong team that could give Roma a tough fight. However, the Serie A team is stacked with talent, and Mourinho will aim to build on the Sunderland victory for a second straight pre-season win.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Portimonense.

AS Roma vs Portimonense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Roma (The Giallorossi have a stronger and more experienced squad and are likely to dominate again).

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Portimonense have been poor offensively so far, scoring just once in three games).

