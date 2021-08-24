AS Roma vs Trabzonspor prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2021-22

Following their 2-1 first-leg win in Turkey, AS Roma welcome Trabzonspor to the Stadio Olimpico for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 3-1 win over Fiorentina, while the visitors beat Sivasspor 2-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

AS Roma took a significant step in their hunt for a place in the first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League when they claimed a 2-1 win over Trabzonspor in the first leg of the final qualification round last Tuesday.

A drab first half was followed by a thrilling second half as Lorenzo Pellegrini and Eldor Shomurodov scored either side of Andreas Cornelius’ equalizer to hand the Italians a vital win.

This was followed by an impressive 3-1 victory over Fiorentina in their Serie A curtain-raiser last time out.

Jose Mourinho’s side have now picked up three wins from their last three games in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding two.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor returned to the Turkish Super Lig where they claimed a 2-1 win over Sivasspor last time out.

Anastasios Bakasetas and Anthony Nwakaeme scored in either half to put Trabzonspor two goals up before Isaac Cofie halved the deficit in the 70th minute.

Trabzonspor are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 games across all competitions with the first-leg defeat against AS Roma being the only exception.

They are joint-top of the Turkish Super Lig after picking up wins from their opening two outings.

AS Roma vs Trabzonspor Head-To-Head

This will be the second time the sides will face off. The Giallorossi already lead the way in the rivalry following last week’s first-leg win.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Trabzonspor Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

AS Roma vs Trabzonspor Team News

AS Roma

Leonardo Spinazzola is a long-term injury absentee for the hosts and will also miss Thursday’s game. Chris Smalling is also a major doubt after picking up an injury in training.

Tammy Abraham put on a show in front of the Roma fans on his debut at the weekend and we expect the former Chelsea man to be rewarded with another starting appearance.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Chris Smalling

Suspended: None

Trabzonspor

Barring any late fitness issues, head coach Abdullah Avci has a full house at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

AS Roma vs Trabzonspor Predicted XI

AS Roma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina; Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham, Eldor Shomurodov

Trabzonspor Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ugurcan Cakir; Bruno Peres, Ismail Koybasi, Berat Ozdemir, Edgar Ie; Vitor Hugo, Anastasios Bakasetas, Marek Hamsik; Djaniny, Andreas Cornelius, Gervinho.

AS Roma vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Trabzonspor put on a valiant fight when the sides faced off in Turkey and they will certainly take the positives from that performance. We expect them to give Roma a run for their money, with the Italians claiming a narrow win.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Trabzonspor

Edited by Peter P