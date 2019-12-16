Ashley Young to be released, Haaland chooses United over others, Angel Gomes ready to quit: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 16th December 2019

Shashi Choudhary 16 Dec 2019, 20:16 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer roundup.

Manchester United fans and detractors alike are waiting for the January Transfer Window to see who are the players linked with a move to Old Trafford and who actually sign for The Red Devils next month.

Despite the lack of major trophies, United are always linked with best players season after season, with the upcoming January Transfer Window being no exception.

Today we look at the top Manchester United transfer news stories across the internet.

Ashley Young to be released in May

According to the Evening Standard, the current Manchester United captain Ashley Young is all set to bid farewell to the club after nine long years. The 34-year-old has been reduced to a fringe player this season with the emergence of Brandon Williams at left-back.

Young is believed to be one of the vocal personalities in the United dressing room but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to clear up space to perhaps sign another left-back next season.

The report claims this will be Young’s last season with United and he will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. Former England international is free to talk with any club in January to figure out his next club.

Haaland has promised himself to Manchester United

Today’s Calciomercato reckon that RB Salzburg’s striker Erling Braut Haaland is not even thinking about any other club and is open to joining Manchester United in January.

The report claims that Haaland was not sure of signing for Man United last summer but with plenty of Champions League goals this season he think that he is now ready to lead the line for a club like Man United.

Despite strong interests from both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, Haaland has promised himself a move to Old Trafford with Ole Gunner Solskjaer being the main reason behind.

Haaland sees Solskjaer as his idol and feels it would be a dream to play for him at United given how Solskjaer shaped his career during their time at the Norwegian club Molde.

Even RB Salzburg have accepted the fact that the 19-year-old is most likely to leave the club in January and are open to negotiations with Manchester United or any potential suitors.

Angel Gomes wants out of the club

Man United youngster Angel Gomes has hinted that he wants out of the club after the playmaker removed the mention of his current club from his Instagram bio, reports Daily Mirror.

Gomes runs out of contract at Man United next summer and is yet to reach any agreement with The Red Devils over a new contract.

Club sources believe that Gomes has fallen down the pecking order among the academy graduated and is not guaranteed a place in the playing XI anytime soon. James Garner, Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have all leapfrogged him and this could see Gomes playing for a new club next summer.