Assessing Harry Kane's transfer options: Will he be able to force a move in 2023? 

In 2021, when Manchester City were knocking on the door, Harry Kane had a legitimate shot at joining one of the most successful clubs in recent times. Pep Guardiola was short of a world-class striker and a Champions League trophy, and City believed Kane was the final piece of their puzzle.

Two years later, City have achieved almost everything a club side could in Europe while also adding Erling Haaland to their ranks. Meanwhile, the Englishman is still stuck at Tottenham Hotspur, and is still waiting to lift his first major trophy as a senior player.

In the last two years, Kane's reputation as one of the best center-forwards of this generation has not reduced a bit. But as good a striker as he has been, Spurs have let him down on so many levels.

The north London club's failure to compete for honors was the reason Kane wanted out in the summer of 2021. And if the last two years are anything to go by, he should have forced an exit by now.

With Spurs' all-time top scorer approaching the final year of his contract, he will have a chance to leave north London for free next summer. But can he secure a deal in this window?

Let's analyze the possible destinations for him and find out.

Real Madrid

If not for Karim Benzema's exit, Real Madrid would not have been on the lookout for a striker, at least for a year. However, the Frenchman's move to Saudi Arabia has suddenly thrown Los Blancos plans into disarray.

However, Kylian Mbappe's confession to not renew his contract at PSG post the summer of 2024 has further complicated matters for both Kane and Madrid.

For starters, if Madrid are looking for a like-for-like replacement for Karim Benzema, they should go all out for Harry Kane. His ability to drop deep and link up play while assuring at least 20 goals each season is the closest thing to Benzema at the moment.

However, if it comes to choosing between Kane and Mbappe, there is only one winner. Both Madrid and Mbappe have never shied away from talking about a move, and it is only a matter of time before both parties agree to a contract. And if that happens, the Englishman would be out of the picture.

Bayern Munich

Even though Bayern Munich would not like to admit this, one thing is clear: they missed Robert Lewandowski a lot last season. His departure hit the Bavarians so hard that they almost lost the Bundesliga title to Borussia Dortmund for the first time in 11 years.

Hence, it is hardly surprising that both Kane and Bayern would benefit from this deal. The Englishman is looking to leave Spurs because he wants to win trophies and compete in Europe. And at Bayern, he will definitely win major honors while also competing with the best in in the continent.

Besides, Bayern would also relish having a prolific striker whose link-up play will complement the pace and dribbling skills of Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, and Kingsley Coman.

However, he is unlikely to leave England and go to a lesser league. Moreover, Bayern are also not likely to break the bank for someone who is about to turn 30 this summer.

Manchester United

History is about to repeat itself as, just like in the summer of 2021, a club from Manchester is likely to court Daniel Levy for Kane's signature. Albeit this time, it is the red half that a potential offer will come from.

However, if history is any indication of what is to come, it is likely that the club from Manchester will once again fail to land the Englishman.

With Daniel Levy at the helm, a tough negotiation battle is on the cards for Manchester United, something that they don't have time to engage in. Given the uncertainties surrounding ownership, the Red Devils can't afford to lose ground in making signings that would keep the momentum going for Eric ten Hag.

Besides, Daniel Levy would not want to strengthen a direct rival, particularly one that will pose a threat to Spurs' hopes of finishing in the top four places. Moreover, Kane won't come cheap, which could force United to look elsewhere as they have to strengthen other areas of the pitch as well.

Conclusion

As things stand, it is likely that Kane would remain at Tottenham, particularly because of his and Levy's current outlooks. While the striker does not want to leave England, Levy would not want him to join a direct rival.

However, that would create more problems for Spurs. Given Kane's contract situation, Levy will lose his star marksman for free next summer. So far, Tottenham have done little on the pitch to force the striker to change his mind. And the next season is not likely to be any different either.

Hence, in the grand scheme of things, the striker seems to have all the leverage. But can he afford to spend another season with a side that is unlikely to finish at least fourth? He turns 30 next month, and time is running out for him to win major honors.

The situation is not rosy for both sides and it's about time one of them changes their mind and forces the move.

