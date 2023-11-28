Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

FC Astana will host Dinamo Zagreb in the early kickoff of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side have not been in action since playing out a goalless draw against FC Ballkani at the same venue in the Conference League three weeks ago.

Dinamo Zagreb, meanwhile, saw off Osijek with a 2-1 home win in the Croatian HNL on Sunday. Narko Bulat gave them the lead in the 24th minute while Anton Matkovic drew the game level in the 75th minute. Gabriel Vidovic stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the final minute of regulation time.

Modri will turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game came in a 1-0 defeat away to Viktoria Plzen.

The loss left them at the bottom of Group C, having garnered three points from four games. Astana are second with four points to show for their efforts in as many games.

Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on five occasions in the past, with Dinamo Zagreb winning all previous five games including a 5-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

Dinamo Zagreb's last 10 competitive games against top-flight clubs produced no more than one first-half goal each.

Four of Astana's last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Dinamo Zagreb's last six competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Dinamo Zagreb have won just one of their last seven away games in all competitions (four losses).

Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

These two sides will renew acquaintances for the fourth time this season, having also faced one another in ultimately unsuccessful bids to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Dinamo Zagreb were victorious in all three previous games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just one.

With the top spot in the group already wrapped up by a perfect Plzen, the remaining three sides will battle for a place in the playoff with just one point between them. Astana have already concluded their domestic campaign since October, so they might not be as match-fit as their visitors.

We are backing the Croatians to keep up their 100% record against the Kazakh outfit with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Astana 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dinamo Zagreb to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals