Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points | EPL 2019-20

Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the EPL today

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba sealed the deal for United

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League as the Red Devils continue to fight for a place in the Champions League next season.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba sealed the deal for Manchester United. Aston Villa dominated the early proceedings but failed to capitalise on their chances.

Manchester United are now a point behind 4th placed Leicester City. With the race for Champions League spots reaching its climax, United now look likely to secure a spot.

Manchester United have now scored 100 goals across all competitions this season 💯 pic.twitter.com/krkvp8zGTD — utdreport (@utdreport) July 9, 2020

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are 19th, four points behind 17th placed Watford. Relegation looms over Dean Smith's men, and they will surely need a miracle to survive at this point.

We look at the 5 talking points in the match.

#5 Manchester United's worst start since the restart

Manchester United struggled in the initial minutes against Aston Villa

This was comfortably Manchester United's worst start to a game since the return of football.

The visitors had an inconsistent opening to the game. Much has been made of the exciting front line of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, and the midfield of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

However, all five players looked disconnected during the initial phases. Aston Villa were the beneficiaries of the first major chance of the game when the ball fell to an unmarked Jack Grealish in the box, who skied it.

Villa got forward well, with midfielder Douglas Luiz influential in the opening minutes. Trezeguet's crosses were a source of discomfort for the United defence as well. Despite boasting more possession, United failed to create anything of note before the drinks break in the first half.

These days will occur, and it just goes on to show that this United team, while good, needs to improve a lot. Reinforcements are needed, and with momentum high, this is the right time to buy the correct players.

#4 A penalty which wasn't a penalty

Bruno Fernandes won a controversial penalty

Manchester United scored the opening goal of the game, courtesy a Bruno Fernandes penalty. The Portuguese midfielder is in incredible goalscoring form, scoring seven goals in his last 10 league games for the Premier League giants.

However, questions will surely be asked about the penalty incident. Ezri Konsa was the Aston Villa defender who gave away the penalty, but you have to feel sorry for the 22-year old.

Fernandes threw his back at Konsa, whose foot was on the ground rather than on the player. The Portugal international cleverly swivelled when he saw the incoming Konsa, and decided to take the plunge. Images later showed that Fernandes had stood on Konsa's foot, and not vice-versa.

VAR ruled in favour of Manchester United, and Fernandes slotted in the penalty. With Villa fighting relegation, this decision might just prove to be extremely costly for Dean Smith's side. Villa were looking good before the goal.

#3 Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood scored again

What more is there to be said about Mason Greenwood? The teenager continues to shine bright at the biggest league in the world.

One of the best young talents in the world, the English forward has started repaying the faith Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has placed on him. Starting the game as a right-winger, Greenwood had a slow opening phase but was arguably United's best player in the first half. He tried to make things happen, with a few dribble and feints.

3 - Mason Greenwood is only the second teenager to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for Manchester United (18y 282d), following on from Wayne Rooney back in February 2005 (19y 125d). Cubs. pic.twitter.com/B4ujuCRwaN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2020

However, the youngster did what he does best; score goals. Just before the end of the first half, Greenwood received a pass from Martial, shooting from the edge of the box with his right foot, past Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina. Equally strong with both feet, Greenwood is a nightmare for defenders.

His confidence is sky high, and he is scoring goals for fun. Just 18, Manchester United truly have a gem on their hands.

#2 Tyrone Mings did not have the best of games

Tyrone Mings did not have the best of games

Tyrone Mings joined Aston Villa on a permanent deal last summer after spending six successful months on loan with them in the Championship. Villa paid Bournemouth £20 million for Mings' signature.

While he has had some good matches in the Premier League, this wasn't one of them. He looked slow and uncomfortable, suffering major lapses in confidence. He is supposed to be a leader in the side, but Mings was far from it today.

It can be argued that he was at fault for the Greenwood goal, not closing the youngster down in time. John McGinn certainly seemed to think so.

He is certainly not a bad defender, but more is expected from him consistently. With Villa fighting relegation, Mings will have to step up after a subpar performance against Manchester United.

#1 Bruno Fernandes, a transformative signing

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba celebrate a goal for Manchester United

What a signing the Portuguese international has been! Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United after a long transfer saga in January this year; he has completely transformed United's fortunes.

An incredible creator, Fernandes has formed a formidable midfield partnership with Paul Pogba. The Frenchman acts as a deep-lying playmaker, allowing Fernandes to operate higher up the field.

The result has been phenomenal. Against Villa, Fernandes scored a penalty and provided the assist for Pogba's goal. This means that the Portuguese has now scored seven goals and provided six assists in just 10 Premier League appearances.

Many have compared Fernandes's impact on Manchetser United to Eric Cantona's when he arrived. While that may be a bit of a stretch, the 25-year old has been quite the catch for the Red Devils.

