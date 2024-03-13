Aston Villa vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Aston Villa will welcome Ajax to Villa Park in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 on Thursday.

The teams met in Amsterdam last week, which ended in a goalless draw, so it's all left to play for in the second leg. Both teams had a player sent off in that match, with Ezri Konsa sent off in the 83rd minute and Tristan Gooijer shown his marching orders in the 86th minute.

The hosts' poor run continued in the Premier League on Sunday, as they suffered a 4-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur. They conceded four times for the first time since a 5-1 loss to Newcastle United in their Premier League campaign opener.

The visitors maintained their unbeaten run in March on Sunday, playing out a 2-2 draw against Fortuna Sittard. Jordan Henderson picked up his first assist for the team as he set up Kenneth Taylor's eighth-minute opener. Brian Brobbey scored the equalizer in the 88th minute after Fortuna scored twice in the second half.

Aston Villa vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns twice thus far. Before meeting in the first leg, they met in the erstwhile UEFA Cup in 2008. The hosts have an unbeaten record against the visitors, with one win and one game ending in a draw.

The hosts have failed to score in their last two league games after scoring nine goals in their three previous matches.

Aston Villa have suffered four losses in their last five home games in all competitions, conceding 14 goals.

Ajax have two wins in their last nine games in all competitions, with five games ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in the Conference League, recording four wins.

Aston Villa vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

The Villans are winless in their last two games after registering three consecutive wins. They have failed to score in their last two games and will look to return to goalscoring and winning ways. They had a 100% record at home in the Europa Conference League group stage and will look to build on that form.

Head coach Unai Emery will be without the services of Ezri Konsa, who is suspended, while Jacob Ramsey is also unlikely to start, as he continues to recover from a foot injury. Interestingly, they lost four of their five home games in 2024, which is cause for concern.

De Godenzonen have enjoyed an unbeaten run in March, playing out two draws in three games. They have suffered just one loss in their last seven games in all competitions, scoring at least twice in five games in that period.

Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis will be unavailable due to injuries, and head coach John van 't Schip won't be able to call on the services of Tristan Gooijer, who is suspended.

While both teams have struggled in their recent games, considering the home advantage for Villa and injury concerns for the visitors, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Aston Villa vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Brian Brobbey to score or assist any time - Yes