Aston Villa vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another exciting fixture this weekend as Aston Villa take on Leicester City at the Villa Park on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will look to make a statement over the weekend.

Aston Villa currently find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League table and have been plagued by inconsistency after an excellent start to the season. The home side was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Brighton last weekend and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have managed to cling to their top-four spot throughout this season and have been thoroughly impressive in the Premier League. The Foxes stunned Liverpool by a 3-1 margin in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Leicester City have a decent record against Aston Villa and have won 43 games out of a total of 103 matches played between the two teams. Aston Villa have managed 35 victories against Leicester City and will want to work towards restoring parity this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two Premier League sides took place last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Aston Villa. Leicester City were not clinical on the day and need to step up to the plate on Sunday.

Aston Villa form guide in the Premier League: D-W-L-W-L

Leicester City form guide in the Premier League: W-D-W-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Team News

Aston Villa need to win this game

Aston Villa

Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, and Wesley are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish are both available and are likely to lead the line for Aston Villa this weekend.

Injured: Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, Wesley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City have a depleted squad

Leicester City

Advertisement

Leicester City have several injuries to account for and will have to do without Dennis Praet, Ayoze Perez, Wesley Fofana, Wes Morgan, and James Justin against Aston Villa. Timothy Castagne has recovered from his injury and is available for this match.

Injured: Dennis Praet, Ayoze Perez, Wesley Fofana, Wes Morgan, James Justin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ahmed El Mohamady; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Morgan Sanson; Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins, Trezeguet

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira; Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi; Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton; Jamie Vardy

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have defied the odds yet again this season and are set for a top-four finish under Brendan Rodgers. The Foxes did have their struggles towards the end of last season and cannot afford to slip up in the coming months.

With the likes of Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins in their ranks, Aston Villa have made massive strides this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Leicester City

Also Read: Barcelona vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21