Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur continue their march towards the Premier League top four when they travel to Villa Park to lock horns with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Spurs were absolutely humiliated by Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night, losing 3-0 away from home.

They lost the tie after taking a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first leg. However, they do not have any time to dwell on the result with the race for a Champions League spot next season hotting up.

The players must have endured a serious burn-out after a tiresome 120 minutes against Zagreb and ending on the wrong side of the score line. That could work to the advantage of a well-rested Aston Villa unit.

Dean Smith's team collected a couple of points from their last two encounters, drawing against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.

After experiencing 11 losses in their last 12 outings against Tottenham, there probably couldn't be a better time to hurt the North Londoners.

"On behalf of my team, I can only apologise to the Tottenham supporters."



Jose's verdict on Dinamo Zagreb

Aston Villa vs Tottenham head-to-head

Aston Villa and Spurs share a long history, with a total of 166 games played between the two teams. Sunday's visitors have won 76 of those matches, while the Villans have 56 wins.

Villa have a job on their hands without some of their creative players. However, Spurs' run away from home has been terrible, with four losses in their last five away league games.

Aston Villa form guide (Premier League): D-D-L-W-L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (Premier League): L-W-W-W-L

Aston Villa vs Tottenham team news

Jack Grealish will be hoping to play some part for Aston Villa against Spurs

Aston Villa

Aston Villa's main man Jack Grealish has been sidelined for five weeks and faces a race against time to regain full fitness ahead of the game. Wesley is back in training, while Kortney Hause misses out due to a foot injury.

Ross Barkley, who has been used as a substitute in each of the last three Premier League matches, will be pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Injuries: Kortney Hause

Doubtful: Wesley, Jack Grealish

Suspensions: None

Take a look at this week's preparations for #AVLTOT. 📸 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 19, 2021

Harry Kane cut a frustrated figure in Spurs' 3-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are most certainly going to be without the injured Son Heung-Min. Meanwhile, it seems unlikely that Harry Kane would start after playing the entirety of the 90 against Zagreb.

Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele are set to return to the starting XI. Toby Alderweireld will fill one of the centre-back spots as well. His absence in the UEL encounter proved just how vital he is to the team's fortunes.

Injuries: Heung-Min Son

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Aston Villa vs Tottenham probable XI

Aston Villa predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Ahmed Elmohamedy, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; John McGinn, Marvelous Nakama, Ross Barkley; Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El Ghazi

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon; Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela; Carlos Vinicius

Aston Villa vs Tottenham match prediction

Aston Villa may not have Jack Grealish in their ranks, but they function like a well-oiled machine when in possession due to their three-man midfield. The team win the ball back in deep areas and move well when they transition forward. Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore are particularly threatening in front of goal.

We expect Villa to stun Tottenham Hotspur, inflicting a third straight defeat in all competitions on Mourinho's side.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

