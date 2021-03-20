Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur continue their march towards the Premier League top four when they travel to Villa Park to lock horns with Aston Villa on Sunday.
Spurs were absolutely humiliated by Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night, losing 3-0 away from home.
They lost the tie after taking a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first leg. However, they do not have any time to dwell on the result with the race for a Champions League spot next season hotting up.
The players must have endured a serious burn-out after a tiresome 120 minutes against Zagreb and ending on the wrong side of the score line. That could work to the advantage of a well-rested Aston Villa unit.
Dean Smith's team collected a couple of points from their last two encounters, drawing against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.
After experiencing 11 losses in their last 12 outings against Tottenham, there probably couldn't be a better time to hurt the North Londoners.
Also read: Chelsea vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21
Aston Villa vs Tottenham head-to-head
Aston Villa and Spurs share a long history, with a total of 166 games played between the two teams. Sunday's visitors have won 76 of those matches, while the Villans have 56 wins.
Villa have a job on their hands without some of their creative players. However, Spurs' run away from home has been terrible, with four losses in their last five away league games.
Aston Villa form guide (Premier League): D-D-L-W-L
Tottenham Hotspur form guide (Premier League): L-W-W-W-L
Aston Villa vs Tottenham team news
Aston Villa
Aston Villa's main man Jack Grealish has been sidelined for five weeks and faces a race against time to regain full fitness ahead of the game. Wesley is back in training, while Kortney Hause misses out due to a foot injury.
Ross Barkley, who has been used as a substitute in each of the last three Premier League matches, will be pushing for a place in the starting XI.
Injuries: Kortney Hause
Doubtful: Wesley, Jack Grealish
Suspensions: None
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur are most certainly going to be without the injured Son Heung-Min. Meanwhile, it seems unlikely that Harry Kane would start after playing the entirety of the 90 against Zagreb.
Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele are set to return to the starting XI. Toby Alderweireld will fill one of the centre-back spots as well. His absence in the UEL encounter proved just how vital he is to the team's fortunes.
Injuries: Heung-Min Son
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Aston Villa vs Tottenham probable XI
Aston Villa predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Ahmed Elmohamedy, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; John McGinn, Marvelous Nakama, Ross Barkley; Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El Ghazi
Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon; Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela; Carlos Vinicius
Aston Villa vs Tottenham match prediction
Aston Villa may not have Jack Grealish in their ranks, but they function like a well-oiled machine when in possession due to their three-man midfield. The team win the ball back in deep areas and move well when they transition forward. Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore are particularly threatening in front of goal.
We expect Villa to stun Tottenham Hotspur, inflicting a third straight defeat in all competitions on Mourinho's side.
Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Also read: Leicester City vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21