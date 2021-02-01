Aston Villa vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns to the fold this week with an important fixture as Aston Villa take on West Ham United at Villa Park on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

West Ham United are in fifth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The Hammers suffered a 3-1 defeat against reigning champions Liverpool over the weekend and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have been inconsistent this season and have lost their place in the top four over the past few weeks. The home side edged Southampton to a 1-0 victory in its previous match and will be confident ahead of this game.

𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 games in 𝗙𝗘𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗬! 🟣

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

West Ham United have a good record against Aston Villa and have won 41 games out of a total of 113 matches played between the two sides. Aston Villa have managed 34 victories against West Ham United and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for West Ham United. Both teams were fairly evenly matched on the day and will have to work hard in this match.

Aston Villa form guide in the Premier League: W-L-W-L-L

West Ham United form guide in the Premier League: L-W-W-W-W

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Team News

Aston Villa have a strong squad

Aston Villa

Kortney Hause is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Wesley is back in training but will remain sidelined for a few more weeks before his return.

Injured: Kortney Hause, Wesley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Ham United will want to win this game

West Ham United

Arthur Masuaku is currently ruled out with an injury and will be excluded from the squad visiting Aston Villa. Darren Randolph is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: Darren Randolph

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matthew Ginn; Josh McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Trezeguet, Ross Barkley, Jack Grealish; Ollie Watkins

Another match Wednesday at Villa Park.



Another match Wednesday at Villa Park.

Time to bounce back 💪⚒

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Angelo Creswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Prediction

Aston Villa have built an excellent squad over the past year and the likes of Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, and Ollie Watkins will want to revive their side's fortunes this month.

West Ham United have a robust set-up and have a few issues to solve after their defeat against Liverpool over the weekend. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this encounter.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham United

