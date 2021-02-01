Leeds United vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this week as Everton take on Leeds United in a crucial clash at Elland Road on Wednesday. Both teams have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Leeds United have experienced a particularly eventful season under Marcelo Bielsa and find themselves in 12th place in the Premier League standings. The Peacocks stunned Leicester City with a 3-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Premier League table and have been plagued by inconsistency after a strong start to the season. The Toffees suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United in their previous game and cannot afford another slip-up this week.

Leeds United vs Everton Head-to-Head

Everton and Leeds United are predictably on a fairly even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played 117 games against each other. Leeds United have won 32 matches as opposed to Everton's 33 victories and will want to level the playing scales this week.

The reverse fixture between the two English sides took place in November last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Leeds United. Raphinha scored the only goal of the game on the day but might not play a part in this fixture.

Leeds United form guide in the Premier League: W-W-L-L-W

Everton form guide in the Premier League: L-D-W-L-W

Leeds United vs Everton Team News

Leeds United have a strong squad

Leeds United

Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi, and Diego Llorente are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Everton. Rodrigo and Raphinha are also carrying knocks and might not be risked in this game.

Injured: Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi, Diego Llorente, Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: Rodrigo, Raphinha

Suspended: None

Everton have a few injury concerns

Everton

Allan, Niels Nkounkou, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and Fabian Delph are currently injured and will be unavailable for this game. James Rodriguez scored an excellent goal against Leicester City last week and is likely to play an important part in this match.

Injured: Allan, Niels Nkounkou, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Everton Predicted XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

💬 “The game was similar to what we expected" Read more from Marcelo on yesterday's 3-1 win over Leicester — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 1, 2021

Everton Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate; Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Lucas Digne, James Rodriguez, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Leeds United vs Everton Prediction

Leeds United have been an entertaining addition to the Premier League but their 'Kamikaze' approach to the final third has often backfired. Carlo Ancelotti will be well aware of the Whites' tactical set-up and is likely to set up effective counters.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United can be lethal on their day and are unlikely to sit back against a talented Everton outfit. While the result could go either way, this fixture is likely to feature several goals.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-3 Everton

