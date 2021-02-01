Dijon vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this week as Lyon take on Dijon in a crucial encounter at the Stade Gaston Gerard on Wednesday. Lyon have enjoyed an exceptional season so far and are the favourites to win this game.

Dijon are currently in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have plenty of work to do to avoid relegation this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lille over the weekend and will face another stern challenge in this match.

Lyon, on the other hand, are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 table and are engaged in a fierce battle with Lille and Paris Saint-Germain for the league title. Les Gones needed a late winner to get the better of Bordeaux in their previous game and will hope for a better performance against Dijon this week.

Dijon vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have an excellent record against Dijon and have won six matches out of a total of 10 games played between the two teams. Dijon have managed only two victories against Lyon and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two French sides took place in August last year and ended in a comfortable 4-1 victory for Lyon. Memphis Depay was virtually unstoppable on the day and will have to be at his best this week.

Dijon form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-D-D-D

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Dijon vs Lyon Team News

Dijon need to win this game. Image Source: Twitter

Dijon

Anibal Chala is currently carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked against Lyon this week. Dijon have struggled this season and will need to name their best line-up on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anibal Chala

Suspended: None

Lyon have a formidable squad

Lyon

Lyon have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing an emphatic victory in this fixture. Leo Dubois scored a screamer against Bordeaux and is likely to be rewarded with a start in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Dijon vs Lyon Predicted XI

Dijon Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Anthony Racioppi; Ngonda Muziga, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Sacha Boey; Bersant Celina, Wesley Lautoa, Didier Ndong, Eric Ebimbe; Mounir Chouiar; Mama Balde

Straight back to it in #DFCOOL, Wednesday at 21:00 CET! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Rs7s4PaxGW — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) January 31, 2021

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Dijon vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have improved under Rudi Garcia this season and can potentially end Paris Saint-Germain's monopoly over the Ligue 1 title in the coming months. Les Gones have world-class players in their ranks and the likes of Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar will be intent on making their mark in this fixture.

Dijon have endured a disappointing campaign so far and need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation this season. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Dijon 1-3 Lyon

Also Read: Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21