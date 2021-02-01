Paris Saint-Germain vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain are back in action in Ligue 1 this week as they take on Nimes in an important match at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. The reigning champions have not been at their best in recent weeks and need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Nimes are rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have endured a miserable campaign so far. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Angers over the weekend and are in desperate need of a positive result.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, are yet to hit their peak this season and are in danger of losing their Ligue 1 crown. Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first defeat in the league as Paris Saint-Germain's manager against Lorient last weekend and will look to bounce back in this match.

🎙 Mauricio Pochettino: "We need to look forward and try to keep working, try to improve."#FCLPSG pic.twitter.com/ZAkmPLq7ad — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 1, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nimes Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have a flawless record against Nimes and have won all five matches that have been played between the two sides. Nimes have never won an official fixture against Paris Saint-Germain and will have to play out of their skins in this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in October last year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe was sensational on the day and will be looking forward to this fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-W-D

Nimes form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-L-L

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nimes Team News

Paris Saint-Germain have a strong squad

Paris Saint-Germain

Marco Verratti, Colin Dagba, and Abdou Diallo have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Juan Bernat and Ander Herrera are also injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat, Ander Herrera

Doubtful: Keylor Navas

Suspended: None

Nimes need a victory. Image Source: DZ Foot

Nimes

Pablo Martinez and Loick Landre are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Nimes cannot afford to lose another game and will likely set up on the counter against Paris Saint-Germain.

Injured: Pablo Martinez, Loick Landre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nimes Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rico; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi

Nimes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Baptiste Reynet; Birger Meling, Florian Miguel, Anthony Briancon, Sofiane Alakouch; Lucas Deaux, Adrian Cubas; Niclas Eliasson, Renaud Ripart, Zinedine Ferhat; Moussa Kone

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nimes Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have the best squad in France at the moment and will not be happy with their progress so far this season. The French champions have improved under Mauricio Pochettino and will want to retain their crown this season.

Nimes have struggled to cope with the demands of Ligue 1 and will need a miracle to take something away from this match. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in their ranks, Paris Saint-Germain are overwhelming favourites to win this fixture.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Nimes

