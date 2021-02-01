Bordeaux vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lille are back in action with another mid-week fixture in Ligue 1 as they take on Bordeaux at the Noveau Stade de Bordeaux in an important clash on Wednesday. Lille have been excellent this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Bordeaux have been a force to reckon with over the past few weeks but slipped to 10th place after their defeat over the weekend. The home side has been impressive at times this season and can present Lille with a stern challenge.

Lille are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and face fierce competition from Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain for the title. Les Dogues edged Dijon to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will look to improve ahead of this game.

Bordeaux vs Lille Head-to-Head

Lille have a good record against Bordeaux and have won 13 games out of a total of 33 matches played between the two teams. Bordeaux have managed 10 victories against Lille and can potentially trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the reverse fixture less than two months ago and ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Lille. Jonathan Bamba picked up a goal and an assist on the day and is likely to feature against Bordeaux this week.

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-W-D

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-L

Bordeaux vs Lille Team News

Koscielny is back for this game. Image Source: Ligue 1

Bordeaux

Hatem Ben Arfa, Mehdi Zerkane, and Otavio are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Bordeaux have a strong squad and have a point to prove going into this game.

Injured: Hatem Ben Arfa, Mehdi Zerkane, Otavio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Renato Sanches is back in the squad

Lille

Lille might have to do without a few important players in this game as Burak Yilmaz and Jeremy Pied are struggling with their fitness. Les Dogues have plenty of squad depth but will need to field their best line-up in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jeremy Pied, Burak Yilmaz

Suspended: None

Bordeaux vs Lille Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benoit Costil; Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Loris Benito; Pierre Lees-Melou, Yacine Adli, Toma Basic; Remi Oudin, Hwang Ui-Jo, Samuel Kalu

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba; Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan David

Bordeaux vs Lille Prediction

Bordeaux gave Lyon a run for their money over the weekend and will look to be a thorn in the side of yet another title contender on Wednesday. Lille will face a few problems against Bordeaux's robust set-up and cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

With the Ligue 1 title race heating up, Lille will have to work hard to ensure that their noses are ahead for the rest of the season. Bordeaux were impressive against Lyon and might be able to take something away from this fixture.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-1 Lille

