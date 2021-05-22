Atalanta vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan are back in action with a high-profile Serie A fixture this weekend as they take on an in-form Atalanta side at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday. AC Milan's top-four hopes are heavily reliant on their performance against Atalanta and the Rossoneri cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Atalanta are in second place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have managed to exceed expectations yet again this season. La Dea suffered an unfortunate defeat at the hands of Juventus in the Coppa Italia this week and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have managed to arrest their mid-season slump with a string of victories in recent weeks. Stefano Pioli's charges failed to defeat Cagliari last weekend, however, and are now engaged in a tussle with Juventus and Napoli for a top-four finish.

Atalanta vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Atalanta and have won 14 matches out of a total of 37 games played between the two sides. Atalanta have managed 11 victories against AC Milan and can potentially trouble their high-profile opponents this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two Italian teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Atalanta. AC Milan were shockingly poor on the day and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-W-W-W-L

Atalanta vs AC Milan Team News

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Rafael Toloi has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection against AC Milan. Luis Muriel, Mario Pasalic, and Josip Ilicic were substitutes in the Coppa Italia final and are likely to lead the line in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan need to win this game

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recuperating from a long-term injury and his absence has had an impact on AC Milan's fortunes. The Rossoneri have built a well-rounded squad under Stefano Pioli, however, and will have to field their strongest side in this match.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Mario Pasalic, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao; Ante Rebic

Atalanta vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have enjoyed an exceptional period of resurgence over the past year but will need to make it count this weekend. With a place in the UEFA Champions League at stake, the Rossoneri could potentially mark the beginning of a new era with a victory on Sunday.

Atalanta are giant killers in their own right and their free-flowing approach to the game makes them a formidable opponent. AC Milan are in desperate need of a victory at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this fixture.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-3 AC Milan

