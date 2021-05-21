Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Lazio take on Sassuolo at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday. Both teams can be excellent on their day and will want to be at their best this weekend.

Lazio are in sixth place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have not hit their stride in recent weeks. The Biancocelesti were held to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, find themselves in eighth place in the league table and have exceeded expectations this season. The Neroverdi eased past Parma by a 3-1 margin last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Sassuolo and have won nine out of 15 games played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed only three victories against Lazio and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Italian sides took place earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Lazio. Sassuolo were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-D-W

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: D-L-W-L-W

Also Read: Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sassuolo vs Lazio Team News

Sassuolo need to win this game

Sassuolo

Sassuolo will have to do without a few important players this week with Filippo Romagna and Francesco Magnanelli sidelined for this game. Domenico Berardi has made progress with his recovery and is available for this match.

Injured: Francesco Magnanelli, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio have a strong squad

Lazio

Joaquin Correa and Francesco Acerbi are recuperating from injuries and will be unavailable against Sassuolo. Andreas Pereira, Luis Alberto and Luiz Felipe are serving suspensions and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Joaquin Correa, Francesco Acerbi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andreas Pereira, Luis Alberto, Luiz Felipe

Sassuolo vs Lazio Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Mert Muldur; Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic; Giacomo Raspadori

On the pitch soon 😎

➡️ Third Kit 21-22 by @pumafootball 👕



Il nuovo Third Kit debutterà domenica sera in occasione di #SassuoloLazio 🤩#ForzaSasol 🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/5x71dgVZkz — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) May 21, 2021

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha; Stefan Radu, Marco Parolo, Adam Marusic; Senad Lulic, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Danilo Cataldi; Vedat Muriqi, Ciro Immobile

Sassuolo vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have a formidable squad but have largely failed to hit their peak over the course of this season. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Vedat Muriqi can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate on Sunday.

Sassuolo also have impressive players in their ranks and have punched above their weight in the Serie A this year. The Neroverdi have had their fair share of defensive problems, however, and Lazio will go into this game with a slight upper hand.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio

Also Read: Angers vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21