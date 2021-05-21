Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Deportivo Alaves at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday. Sevilla have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League this year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Deportivo Alaves are in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Basque outfit stunned Granada with a 4-2 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are in fourth place in the league table. The Andalusian giants suffered a shocking 4-0 defeat against Villarreal in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Sevilla have an excellent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won nine games out of a total of 17 matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed only three victories against Sevilla and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Sevilla. Deportivo Alaves gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust on Sunday.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-L-W

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-L-D

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Sevilla have a strong squad

Sevilla

Diego Carlos was sent off against Villarreal last weekend and is suspended for this fixture. Marcos Acuna is also serving a suspension at the moment and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Rodrigo Ely, Javier Lopez, and Inigo Cordoba are currently ruled out with injuries for Deportivo Alaves and are sidelined for this game. Burgui is also carrying a niggle and might not feature against Sevilla.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely, Ruben Duarte, Inigo Cordoba

Doubtful: Burgui

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Sergio Escudero, Sergi Gomez, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Joan Jordan; Alejandro Gomez, Suso, Lucas Ocampos; Youssef En-Nesyri

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Martin Aguirregabiria; Pere Pons, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia; Luis Rioja, Joselu, Lucas Perez

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Sevilla were well below their best against Villarreal last weekend and will have to prove their mettle in this fixture. Julen Lopetegui has built a formidable squad this season and the likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Alejandro Gomez can singlehandedly win matches on their day.

Deportivo Alaves have improved in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. Sevilla are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 3-1 Deportivo Alaves

