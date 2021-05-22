Napoli vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday. Napoli are fighting for a place in the UEFA Champions League this year and cannot afford to lose this game.

Hellas Verona are in 10th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw with Bologna last weekend and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Napoli, on the other hand, have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to prove their mettle this weekend. The Neapolitans eased past Fiorentina in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

🎧 Oggi a #SalottoGialloblù è tornato a trovarci Nicola #Corrent, tecnico della nostra #Primavera, con il quale abbiamo parlato della stagione dei suoi ragazzi e dei loro prossimi decisivi impegni🟡🔵#HVFC #HVChannelhttps://t.co/D16VcA3EfR — Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) May 21, 2021

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won 13 games out of a total of 20 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed three victories against Napoli and will need to step up in this game.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a stunning 3-1 victory for Hellas Verona. Napoli were well below their best on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: D-L-D-D-L

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Team News

Napoli have a few injury concerns

Napoli

Dries Mertens has recovered from his ankle injury and is available for this game. Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic, Faouzi Ghoulam, and Nikola Maksimovic are injured, however, and will be excluded from the Napoli squad.

Injured: Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Nikola Maksimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona need to win this game

Hellas Verona

Ronaldo Vieira is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in the game against Napoli this weekend. Antonin Barak is suspended a the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Antonin Barak

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano; Victor Osimhen

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ivor Pandur; Federico Dimarco, Koray Guntur, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic; Mattia Zaccagni, Eddie Salcedo, Nikola Kalinic

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Napoli have been a resurgent force in the Serie A over the past month and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. Gennaro Gattuso's side has excellent players in its ranks and has a point to prove going into this game.

Hellas Verona have punched above their weight this season but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this weekend. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Hellas Verona

