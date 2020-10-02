Atalanta vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Atalanta are set to host Cagliari at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Lazio on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico. A brace from captain and Argentina international Papu Gomez and goals from left-back Robin Gosens and Netherlands international Hans Hateboer sealed the deal for Gian Piero Gasperini's side. Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo scored the consolation goal for Lazio.

Cagliari, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Lazio last Saturday at the Sardegna Arena. Goals from right-back Manuel Lazzari and talismanic striker Ciro Immobile secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's men.

Atalanta vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

In 25 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Atalanta have won 11 games, lost 10 and drawn four.

Their most recent match was in July, with Atalanta beating Cagliari 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Colombia international Luis Muriel. To add insult to injury, Cagliari had young defender Andrea Carboni sent off in the first half.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-W

Cagliari form guide in Serie A: D-L

Atalanta vs Cagliari Team News

Atalanta have a few injury concerns. New signing, Russian midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk is out with an injury, alongside goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and right-back Cristiano Piccini.

Injured: Aleksei Miranchuk, Pierluigi Gollini, Cristiano Piccini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Cagliari manager Eusebio Di Francesco will be unable to call upon the services of Uruguay international Gaston Pereiro. There remain doubts over the availability of striker Alberto Cerri, Croatian midfielder Filip Bradaric and defender and captain Luca Ceppitelli.

Injured: Gaston Pereiro

Doubtful: Alberto Cerri, Filip Bradaric, Luca Ceppitelli

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Sportiello, Berat Djimsiti, Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi, Hans Hateboer, Remo Freuler, Mario Pasalic, Robin Gosens, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alessio Cragno, Paolo Farago, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Ragnar Klavan, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Nahitan Nandez, Razvan Marin, Marko Rog, Riccardo Sottil, Giovanni Simeone, Joao Pedro

Atalanta vs Cagliari Prediction

Atalanta have been highly-impressive under Gian Piero Gasperini, and have scored four goals each in their last two Serie A games. Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel look set to play key roles once again, while the arrival of Aleksei Miranchuk and Sam Lammers adds depth to their attack.

Cagliari, on the other hand, have brought in experienced centre-back Diego Godin from Inter Milan, and in Giovanni Simeone have a talented striker who has been in good form for them.

Atalanta have been in stunning form for some time now, and they should be able to defeat Cagliari without too much trouble.

Prediction: Atalanta 4-1 Cagliari

