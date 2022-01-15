Atalanta vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan are back in action with an important Serie A fixture this weekend as they take on Atalanta on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up in this match.

Atalanta are in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. La Dea thrashed Udinese by a 6-2 margin last weekend and will want a similar performance in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. The Nerazzurri defeated Juventus to win the Supercoppa Italiana in their previous game and will want another positive result this weekend.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have an impressive record against Atalanta and have won 12 out of 29 matches played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed six victories against Inter Milan and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams were impressive on the day but will need to be more robust this weekend.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-W-W

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Team News

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Robin Gosens, Duvan Zapata, Davide Zappacosta, and Rafael Toloi are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Matteo Lovato has made progress with his recovery, however, and could feature in the squad.

Injured: Robin Gosens, Duvan Zapata, Davide Zappacosta, Rafael Toloi, Marco Sportiello

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan have an impressive squad

Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be available for selection this weekend. Inter Milan are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Arturo Vidal

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Berat Djimsiti, Jose Luis Palomino, Merih Demiral; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Hans Hateboer; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Matteo Pessina, Luis Muriel

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Matteo Darmian, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have pulled off a stunning coup this season and are well on their way to another Serie A title. Alexis Sanchez fired the Nerazzurri to a Supercoppa Italiana triumph this week and could be rewarded with a start in this fixture.

Atalanta have been impressive yet again this season but will need to overcome periodic bouts of inconsistency. Inter Milan have been the better team so far and hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Inter Milan

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi