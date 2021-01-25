Atalanta vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

The Coppa Italia features an exciting set of quarter-finals this week as Lazio take on Atalanta at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Wednesday. The two Italian sides have been impressive in the Coppa Italia this season and will want to win this game.

Lazio are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have found their feet after a disappointing start to their season. The Biancocelesti edged Sassuolo to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are a resurgent outfit at the moment after an emphatic 3-0 victory against league-leaders AC Milan in their previous game. La Dea are a formidable side under Gian Piero Gasperini and have a point to prove in the Coppa Italia.

Atalanta vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have a good record against Atalanta and have won 17 matches out of a total of 37 games played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed 11 victories against Lazio and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in September last year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Atalanta. Robin Gosens and Hans Hateboer scored on the day and will want to make their mark on this game.

Atalanta form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Lazio form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Atalanta vs Lazio Team News

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Mario Pasalic is currently recuperating from an injury and will be unable to play a part in this game. Atalanta have excellent players at their disposal and will field a strong line-up against Lazio.

Injured: Mario Pasalic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio have a few key absences

Lazio

Luis Alberto is currently recovering from appendicitis and has been ruled out of this match. Luis Felipe and Danilo Cataldi are also injured and will be excluded from the Lazio squad for this game.

Injured: Luis Alberto, Luiz Felipe, Danilo Cataldi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Lazio Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Matteo Pessina, Hans Hateboer; Aleksei Miranchuk, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Luis Muriel

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Wesley Hoedt, Patric; Adam Marusic, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Lucas Leiva, Gonzalo Escalante, Mohamed Fares; Ciro Immobile, Felipe Caicedo

Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction

Atalanta have been exceptional over the past month and have managed to get the better of some of the best teams in the Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini's side was lethal last year and is well on its way to reaching its peak in the business end of the season.

Lazio have managed five consecutive victories in recent weeks and have a well-rounded squad. The Eagles are in excellent form at the moment and their defensive solidity gives them a slight edge in this match.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Lazio

