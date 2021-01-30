Atalanta vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as Atalanta take on Lazio in an exciting encounter at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday. Both teams have had their ups and downs this season and will want to win this game.

Lazio are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have improved after a slow start to the season. The Biancocelesti edged Sassuolo to a 2-1 victory in their previous Serie A match and have a point to prove in this match.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are on the verge of breaking into the top four after a difficult start to their campaign and will need all three points from this fixture. Gian Piero Gasperini's side thrashed league-leaders AC Milan last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Atalanta and have won 17 matches out of a total of 37 games played between the two sides. Atalanta have managed only 11 victories against Lazio and will look to improve their record in this match.

The two sides locked horns in an exhilarating Coppa Italia clash earlier this week and Atalanta emerged with a 3-2 victory. Lazio suffered from several defensive lapses on the day and need to do a better job this weekend.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-D-D-W-W

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Atalanta vs Lazio Team News

Robin Gosens is unavailable for this game

Atalanta

Robin Gosens is currently serving a suspension and will be unavailable for selection against Lazio. Mario Pasalic and Hans Hateboer are also injured and are ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Mario Pasalic, Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Robin Gosens

Lazio have a few key absences

Lazio

Luis Alberto has recovered from appendicitis and has been ruled out of this match. Luis Felipe, Thomas Strakosha, and Felipe Caicedo are also injured and will be excluded from the Lazio squad for this game.

Injured: Luis Felipe, Thomas Strakosha, Felipe Caicedo

Doubtful: None

Advertisement

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Lazio Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Matteo Ruggeri; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Patric; Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immobile, Vedat Muriqi

Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction

Atalanta can be lethal at their best and stunned Lazio on several occasions in the Coppa Italia this week. La Dea have dangerous players at their disposal and can work wonders on the pitch with Gian Piero Gasperini at the helm.

Lazio have a robust squad and will rely on the inspirational Ciro Immobile to guide them across the finish line over the weekend. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this encounter.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Lazio

Also Read: Napoli vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21