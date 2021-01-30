Napoli vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as Napoli take on Parma in an important clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday. Napoli have been in excellent form in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this game.

Parma have largely failed to meet expectations this season and find themselves in 19th place in the Serie A standings. The Crociati suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria last weekend and will need to turn their season around in the coming months.

Napoli, on the other hand, have scored 16 goals in their last five matches and have been exhilarating in the final third. Gennaro Gattuso's side is currently in sixth place in the league table and has plenty of work to do to secure a top-four finish.

Napoli vs Parma Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Parma and have won 11 games out of a total of 19 matches played between the two teams. Parma have managed only six victories against Napoli and need to step up to the plate this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Italian sides took place in September last year and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Napoli. Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne scored on the day and will look to make their mark on this game.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-L-W

Parma form guide in the Serie A: L-D-L-L-L

Napoli vs Parma Team News

Napoli have a strong squad

Napoli

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be unable to play a part in this match. Dries Mertens and Victor Osimhen have completed their recoveries and are likely to be included in the squad.

Injured: Fabian Ruiz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vincent Laurini is unavailable at the moment

Parma

Parma have several injury concerns at the moment and will have to do without Bruno Alves, Vincent Laurini, and Yann Karamoh against Napoli this weekend. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this match.

Injured: Bruno Alves, Vincent Laurini, Yann Karamoh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Parma Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Diego Demme; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Andrea Petagna

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Riccardo Gagliolo, Yordan Osorio, Simone Iacoponi, Andrea Conti; Jasmin Kurtic, Hernani, Alberto Grassi; Gervinho, Juraj Kucka, Andreas Cornelius

Napoli vs Parma Prediction

Napoli scored six goals against Fiorentina earlier this month and have managed to find their shooting boots in the Serie A. The Neapolitans have a powerful squad and will look to make a statement in this match.

Parma have failed to win a single game in nearly two months and will face a stern challenge this weekend. Napoli are the better side and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Parma

