Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they take on a resurgent Athletic Bilbao outfit at the Camp Nou on Sunday. The Catalans are playing their first home fixture this month after several weeks on the road and have a point to prove this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have experienced an extraordinary resurgence under Marcelino over the past month. The Basque giants thrashed Getafe by a stunning 5-1 margin last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Barcelona have also improved in recent weeks and eased past Elche in their previous game. The Catalans have plenty of work to do to mount a serious title challenge this season and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an excellent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 36 games out of a total of 57 matches played between the two sides. Athletic Bilbao have managed only 13 victories against Barcelona and need to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in the Spanish Super Cup final earlier this month and witnessed an exceptional comeback by Athletic Bilbao. Barcelona were denied their first trophy in over a year on the night and will be looking to exact revenge in this fixture.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-D

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-D

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Sergio Busquets is unavailable for this game

Barcelona

Sergio Busquets picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Elche and is suspended for this match. Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, and Gerard Pique are recuperating from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this game.

Sergino Dest has made progress with his recovery and is likely to start this game. Sergi Roberto remains a doubt, however, and is unlikely to be risked against Athletic Bilbao this weekend.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique

Doubtful: Sergi Roberto

Suspended: Sergio Busquets

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part against Barcelona this week. Inigo Martinez and Mikel Balenziaga are also carrying knocks and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

❝Spectacular.❞

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor; Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Oscar de Marcos; Raul Garcia

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Barcelona have shown considerable improvement under Ronald Koeman over the past year but will have to be wary against a dangerous Athletic Bilbao side. Lionel Messi did not have the best of nights against the Lions earlier this month and will want to make a statement this weekend.

Marcelino has transformed Athletic Bilbao into a counter-attacking juggernaut and will look to exploit Barcelona's weaknesses in this game. Barcelona are playing in their own backyard, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

