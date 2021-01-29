AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie returns to the fold with an exciting fixture this weekend as reigning champions Ajax take on AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday. Ajax have been excellent this season and can pull off a massive stride towards the title with a victory in this match.

AZ Alkmaar are in fourth place in the Eredivisie standings at the moment. and have largely blown hot and cold this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Utrecht earlier this week and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Ajax, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have effectively recovered from a mid-season slump that threatened to derail their campaign. The Dutch giants have a four-point lead over PSV Eindhoven at the moment and will be confident ahead of this weekend's fixture.

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have an excellent record against AZ Alkmaar and have won 27 games out of a total of 50 encounters between the two teams. AZ Alkmaar have managed only 12 victories against the Dutch giants and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the KNVB Cup earlier this month and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Ajax. Zakaria Labyad scored the only goal on the day and will want to make his mark on this match.

AZ Alkmaar form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-W-W-D

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-D

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Team News

AZ Alkmaar need to be at their best. Image Source: Pzc

AZ Alkmaar

Dani de Wit, Jonas Svensson, Ron Vlaar, and Jeremy Helmer are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game. AZ Alkmaar have a strong squad and will need to field their best line-up against Ajax.

Injured: Dani de Wit, Jonas Svensson, Ron Vlaar, Jeremy Helmer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax

Lassina Traore and Sean Klaiber are currently recuperating from their injuries and will have to be excluded from the squad. Ajax have several talented players in their squad and will name an attacking line-up this weekend.

Injured: Lassina Traore, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot; Owen Wijndal, Bruno Martins Indi, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Yukinari Sugawara; Teun Koopmeiners, Fredrik Midtsjo; Calvin Stengs, Jesper Karlsson, Albert Gudmundsson; Myron Boadu

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Zakaria Labyad, Dusan Tadic; Sebastian Haller

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have been in exceptional form this season and have scored an astonishing 63 goals from their 19 league games so far. Sebastian Haller has been added to the squad in January and is likely to start this game.

AZ Alkmaar have been impressive but need to be more consistent to stand a chance against the reigning champions. Ajax are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-2 Ajax

