Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain: 5 key battles to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

The Champions League is back in action tomorrow as Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain travel to Lisbon to participate in a tactically intriguing fixture that will set a massive precedent for the rest of the tournament. This fixture is the first in a series of one-legged Champions League ties that will determine the best European club this season.

Paris Saint-Germain's primary objective for the past few seasons has been to win the Champions League and the French giants have failed to get close to their holy grail in the past. Thomas Tuchel's side received a slightly favourable draw in the Champions League and will be thoroughly disappointed if it fails to reach the final.

Marco Verratti is set to miss PSG's Champions League game vs. Atalanta on August 12 through injury after colliding with another player in training yesterday, reports @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/nl9qWVAolg — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 5, 2020

Atalanta will present Paris Saint-Germain with a tough test

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta outfit is arguably one of the most exciting football teams in the world at the moment. The Italian shape-shifters play without a predefined formation and have shown a propensity towards tearing the opposition apart with their unique sense of movement and playing style.

While Paris Saint-Germain has tremendous individual talent all over the pitch, the French club's think tank will have to contend with Atalanta's fluidity and devise a plan that can negate the attacking threat presented by the Italians. Atalanta has its fair share of brilliant individuals and the stage has been set for a series of mouthwatering battles across the pitch.

#5 Mauro Icardi vs Jose Luis Palomino

In Mauro Icardi, Paris Saint-Germain has one of the most efficient strikers in the world at its disposal. The Argentine hitman possesses the ability to score a goal out of thin air and Atalanta centre-back Jose Luis Palomino will certainly have his hands full tomorrow.

The presence of Neymar in the Paris Saint-Germain lineup has served as a blessing for Icardi in the recent past. The sheer magnitude of Neymar's reputation affords Mauro Icardi plenty of space to exploit and Palomino will have to be at his best to keep the opportunistic Argentine striker quiet.

When you realise you are left footed but you are already 30 years old... 🤦🏻‍♂️😝@neymarjr @MauroIcardi pic.twitter.com/iAFChAhx7k — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) August 8, 2020

Atalanta is not particularly known for its defensive record and will try to outscore Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow. While Palomino may not be able to match Icardi yard for yard, he will have to limit the damage caused by the French champions' front-line if Atalanta is to stand a chance of winning the game.

#4 Thiago Silva vs Duvan Zapata

Duvan Zapata has been in excellent form this season

The opposite end of the pitch is set to witness a vintage clash between a no-nonsense defender and a powerful striker. Thiago Silva is the most experienced player in Paris Saint-Germain's lineup and is more than capable of handling the pressures of the Champions League. The seasoned Brazilian is a highly dependable presence and is the leader of Paris Saint-Germain's defence.

His opponent on the day is one of Serie A's most prolific strikers. Duvan Zapata has found himself at the end of most of Atalanta's sweeping attacking moves this season and has been highly efficient in the final third. The Colombian forward has scored 18 goals in the Serie A this season and his sheer presence in the penalty area allows Atalanta to wreak havoc.

Atalanta is exceptionally good at creating chances throughout the game and Duvan Zapata will have to win his individual battle with the formidable Thiago Silva to get his goals against Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow.

