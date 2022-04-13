Atalanta vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Atalanta play host to RB Leipzig at the Gewiss Stadium in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday.

Both sides will be seeking to pick up an aggregate win after playing out a 1-1 draw in last week’s reverse fixture.

Atalanta failed to find their feet in Serie A last weekend as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Sassuolo.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have now failed to taste victory in any of their last three games, losing twice with last Thursday’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig sandwiched between the two defeats.

On the back of a third-placed finish in Serie A last season, Atalanta have endured an underwhelming campaign this term and are currently eighth in the table with 51 points from 31 games.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig continued their hunt for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Hoffenheim last time out.

They head into Thursday’s game unbeaten in each of their last 13 games, claiming eight wins and five draws since February’s 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich.

They are also on a run of five consecutive wins away from home and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and book their place in the Europa League semi-finals.

Atalanta vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between Atalanta and RB Leipzig, with their first encounter coming last week when the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Atalanta Form Guide: L-D-L-W-W

RB Leipzig Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Atalanta vs RB Leipzig Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta will be without the services of Remo Freuler and Berat Djimsiti, who are currently recuperating from muscle and shoulder injuries respectively.

Injured: Remo Freuler, Berat Djimsiti

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Amadou Haidara is the only guaranteed absentee for the German side as the midfielder continues his journey to full fitness after picking up a knee injury.

Injured: Amadou Haidara

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Atalanta (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral; Hans Hateboer, Marten De Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Davide Zappacosta; Ruslan Malinovsky, Jeremie Boga, Luis Muriel

RB Leipzig (3-5-2): Peter Gulacsi; Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol; Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Halstenberg; Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku

Atalanta vs RB Leipzig Prediction

On a run of three games without a win, Atalanta appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks and will be desperate to arrest this slump in form. However, next up is an RB Leipzig side who are one of the most in-form teams currently in the competition.

Given the number of world-class talents on both sides, we expect a thrilling contest on Thursday. However, we are tipping the Germans to snatch a narrow win and progress to the semi-finals.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 RB Leipzig

