Atalanta vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold this weekend with another set of fixtures as Atalanta take on a high-flying Sassuolo outfit at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have excellent squads and will want to prove a point in this match.

Atalanta have endured an underwhelming campaign so far and are currently in seventh place in the Serie A table. Gian Piero Gasperini's side has improved in recent weeks and will need to turn its season around this month.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are in fourth place in the Serie A standings at the moment. The Neroverdi will look for a top-four finish this year and need to maintain their exceptional form against Atalanta.

Tanti gol spettacolari per festeggiare l’arrivo del 2021, con la speranza che sia migliore dell’anno appena trascorso 💪💪💪#Felice2021 a tutti 🖤💚🖤💚#ForzaSasol 🥂 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/y3zoCWPQSP — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) December 31, 2020

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Atalanta have an excellent record against Sassuolo and have won 13 games out of a total of 19 matches played between the two sides. Sassuolo have managed only two victories against Atalanta and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous game between the two teams earlier this year ended in an emphatic 4-1 victory for Atalanta. Duvan Zapata scored twice on the day and will want to play an important role in this game.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-W-L

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-W-D

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Team News

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Mattia Caldara, Mario Pasalic, and Rafael Toloi are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Alejandro Gomez is on his way out of Atalanta and is also unlikely to feature this weekend.

Injured: Mattia Caldara, Mario Pasalic, Rafael Toloi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo need to win this game

Sassuolo

Lukas Haraslin and Filippo Romagna are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Sassuolo have built an excellent squad and will look to trouble Atalanta this weekend.

Injured: Lukas Haraslin, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Perluigi Gollini; Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino; Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Martin de Roon, Hans Hateboer; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Our great sincere wish for this new year is that it can truly be a rebirth for everyone. In memory of those who are no longer here, we look to the future with great hope.#HappyNewYear, especially to our fans, from the whole #Atalanta family! 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/26jyr0wcSg — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) December 31, 2020

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Mert Muldur; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Filip Djuricic, Domenico Berardi; Francesco Caputo

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Prediction

Atalanta have been fairly disappointing this season and cannot afford to drop points this month. Gian Piero Gasperini's inventive tactics have yielded inconsistent results this season and his players will have to step up in this game.

The likes of Domenico Berardi and Manuel Locatelli have enjoyed excellent seasons with Sassuolo and will want to make their mark on this fixture. Both teams have formidable squads and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Sassuolo

