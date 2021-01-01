Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with its first set of fixtures in 2021 as Crystal Palace take on a struggling Sheffield United outfit at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Crystal Palace have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Sheffield United have endured one of the worst Premier League campaigns in living memory and currently have only two points from their 16 games so far. The Blades need a miracle to escape the relegation zone this season and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and will want to improve on their current form. The Eagles held Leicester City to a 1-1 draw earlier this week and will want to win this match.

Happy New Year from everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club.



❤️💙 Thank you for your support in the stands, online and in spirit during 2020.



We hope we can see you soon.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/AOcAWzKuAY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 1, 2021

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 22 matches out of a total of 55 games played between the two sides. Crystal Palace have managed 21 victories against Sheffield United and will want to level the playing field in this fixture.

The previous game between the two teams earlier this year ended in a 1-0 victory for Sheffield United. The Blades have experienced a massive slump this season and will need to play out of their skins in this game.

Crystal Palace form guide in the Premier League: D-L-L-D-D

Sheffield United form guide in the Premier League: L-L-D-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 best players in La Liga this year (2020)

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Team News

Crystal Palace have a depleted squad

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have a massive list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Mamadou Sakho, Gary Cahill, Nathan Ferguson, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, and Wayne Hennessey in this fixture.

Injured: Mamadou Sakho, Gary Cahill, Nathan Ferguson, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

John Lundstram is unavailable for this match

Sheffield United

John Lundstram is currently serving a suspension and will not be able to play in this game. Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Advertisement

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Sander Berge

Doubtful: Oliver McBurnie

Suspended: John Lundstram

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward; Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend; Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

2020. A rollercoaster of a year. pic.twitter.com/mC07FyEUwT — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 31, 2020

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Kean Bryan, John Egan, Chris Basham; Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Osborn, George Baldock; Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Prediction

Crystal Palace are yet to do justice to the talent in their squad and have a point to prove going into this match. The likes of Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke have shown glimpses of their potential over the past few weeks and will want to be at their best this weekend.

Sheffield United have suffered in the Premier League this season and are yet to find their first victory. Crystal Palace are the better team at the moment and are likely to win this match.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 3-1 Sheffield United

Also Read: 10 best forwards in the Premier League this year (2020)