Atalanta vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold this weekend with another set of important fixtures as Atalanta take on Torino at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium on Saturday. Atalanta have been impressive in recent weeks and are the favourites going into this fixture.

Torino have managed only 15 points from their first 20 games of the season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The Turin-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina last week and will want to pull off an upset in this game.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have recovered from a disappointing start to their Serie A campaign and find themselves in seventh place in the league table. La Dea were outclassed by Lazio last weekend and will look to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta vs Torino Head-to-Head

Atalanta have a slight historical advantage over Torino as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 games out of 33 matches played between the two sides. Torino have managed 11 victories against Atalanta and will want to level the playing field this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in September last year and ended in a 4-2 victory for Atalanta. Torino did cause Gasperini's side a few problems on the day and have a point to prove in this match.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-D-W

Torino form guide in the Serie A: D-D-D-L-D

Atalanta vs Torino Team News

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Hans Hateboer is still struggling with an injury and remains sidelined for this game. Robin Gosens and Cristian Romero are back in the squad this week and are likely to feature in this match.

Injured: Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino need to win this game

Torino

Gaetano Letizia, Roberto Insigne, and Pasquale Schiattarella are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Torino are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting combination for this match.

Injured: Gaetano Letizia, Roberto Insigne, Pasquale Schiattarella

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Torino Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Bremer, Lyanco, Armando Izzo; Ricardo Rodriguez, Karol Linetty, Jacopo Segre, Sasa Lukic, Wilfried Stephane Singo; Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti

Atalanta vs Torino Prediction

Atalanta have a powerful squad and have been lethal on several occasions under Gian Piero Gasperini this season. La Dea will be intent on securing European qualification this year and will have to work hard to move up the table.

Torino have been disappointing this season but do have a robust defence and can thwart their opponents in this game. Atalanta have an excellent side, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Torino

