Genoa vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as Napoli take on Genoa in a crucial fixture at the Luigis Ferraris Stadium on Saturday. Napoli have been impressive in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Genoa are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Grifone thrashed Crotone by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Napoli have improved in recent weeks and will be looking to move into the top four with a victory in this fixture. Gennaro Gattuso's side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia earlier this week and will need to put in a better performance on Saturday.

Genoa vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Genoa and have won 17 games out of a total of 36 matches played between the two sides. Genoa have managed only eight victories against the Neapolitans and will need to be at their best in this game.

The reverse fixture between the two Italian sides last year ended in a stunning 6-0 victory for Napoli. Piotr Zielinski and Hirving Lozano ran riot on the day and will want to have a similar impact on this game.

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-L

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-W-L

Genoa vs Napoli Team News

Genoa have a depleted squad

Genoa

Genoa have several injuries to account for and will have to do without Cristian Zapata, Francesco Cassata, and Davide Biraschi against Napoli this weekend. The Grifone are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Cristian Zapata, Francesco Cassata, Davide Biraschi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli are missing a few key players

Napoli

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is yet to recover from the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Dries Mertens is also injured and has been ruled out of the game against Genoa this weekend.

Injured: Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Napoli Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Domenico Criscito; Lennart Czyborra, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Davide Zappacosta; Eldor Shomurodov, Mattia Destro

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Diego Demme; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

Genoa vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have built an impressive squad under Gennaro Gattuso but have been prone to the occasional upset this season. The Neapolitans can be lethal on their day but will have to work hard to get the better of a robust opponent.

Genoa have managed an impressive 10 points from their last four games and will be confident ahead of this fixture. Napoli are the better side on paper, however, and are likely to win this game.

Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Napoli

