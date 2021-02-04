Lyon vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of important fixtures this weekend as Lyon take on Strasbourg at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday. Lyon have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Strasbourg are currently in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have plenty of work to do to avoid relegation this season. The away side held Brest to a 2-2 draw earlier this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lyon, on the other hand, find themselves in second place in the Ligue 1 table and have staged a stunning recovery after a slow start to the season. Les Gones edged Dijon to a 1-0 victory during the week and will hope to put up a better show over the weekend.

Lyon vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Lyon have an exceptional record against Strasbourg and have won 17 games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams. Strasbourg have managed only three victories against Lyon and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two sides took place last year and ended in a hard-fought 3-2 victory for Lyon. Karl Toko Ekambi scored a crucial brace on the day and will want to have a similar impact on this match.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-L-D

Strasbourg form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-D-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Lyon vs Strasbourg Team News

Lyon have a formidable squad

Lyon

Lyon have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing an emphatic victory in this fixture. Lucas Paqueta scored an excellent winner against Dijon and is likely to feature in the starting eleven for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Habib Diallo can be Strasbourg's trump card. Image Source: En24 News

Strasbourg

Advertisement

Strasbourg have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Matz Sels, Idriss Saadi, and Mohamed Simakan in this game. Lebo Mothiba is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to play a part against Lyon this weekend.

Injured: Matz Sels, Idriss Saadi, Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Strasbourg Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Eiji Kawashima; Anthony Caci, Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku, Frederic Guilbert; Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Adrien Thomasson; Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Lyon vs Strasbourg Prediction

Lyon have an excellent squad this season and have a legitimate chance of winning the Ligue 1 title with Rudi Garcia at the helm. The likes of Memphis Depay and Lucas Paqueta have been consistent with their performances this season and will have to play a pivotal role in this game.

Strasbourg are capable of pulling off an upset but have largely struggled in recent weeks. Lyon are the better team at the moment and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Strasbourg

Also Read: Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21