Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21 

The A-League is back in action this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Macarthur FC in an important clash at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive at times this season and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC's first A-League campaign got off to an excellent start but the Bulls have been given a reality check in recent weeks. The home side is in sixth place in the A-League standings and has a point to prove this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, find themselves in third place in the league table after an impressive start to the season. The Sydney outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Newcastle Jets in its previous match and will want to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Head coach Carl Robinson on #MACvWSW and creating competition for places in the squad #WSW pic.twitter.com/yz8mCUxA3M — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) February 4, 2021

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC and Western Sydney Wanderers have played only one game against each other, with Macarthur picking up a victory. The home side is new to the A-League but does have some experience against the Wanderers.

The only game between the two sides last month ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Macarthur FC. Western Sydney Wanderers were unable to find their feet on the day and will hope for a better result this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-L-W

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 5 Barcelona players so far this season

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Macarthur have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Macarthur FC have a fully-fit squad going into this match and will look to seize the initiative against Western Sydney Wanderers this weekend. Mark Milligan was sent off against Sydney FC last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mark Milligan

The Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Advertisement

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and will be unavailable for this fixture. Western Sydney Wanderers have a point to prove this week and cannot afford to slip up against Macarthur FC.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Aleksandar Susnjar, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; James Troisi, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have exceeded expectations so far this season and will look to move into the top two this weekend. The Wanderers have been robust and will want to maintain a clean sheet in this fixture.

Macarthur FC have plenty of experience in their ranks and will need to take it up a notch in this match. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history