Athens vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023

Athens will welcome Ajax to the Stadium OPAP Arena in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 5).

The hosts kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2. Joao Pedro bagged a brace for the Seagulls to cancel out Athen's lead twice, but Ezequiel Ponce scored the winner in the 84th minute to deny Brighton an unbeaten start on their European debut.

Ajax, meanwhile, drew 3-3 at home to Marseille in their opener. They squandered a two-goal lead in the first half. Kenneth Taylor's 52nd-minute strike for Ajax was then cancelled out by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored his second goal of the game in the 78th minute.

The Eredivisie giants then saw theor five-game unbeaten run end on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat at OFI. Following a 4-0 loss to arch-rivals Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last week in a rescheduled game, the hosts' struggles have continued.

Ajax's game against RKC Waalwijk last week was suspended after Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen was seriously injured in the 85th minute and had to be stretchered off the field right away.

Athens vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times, with all meetings taking place in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Ajax won all the games without conceding.

Athens have one win in 10 home games in the Europa League, suffering four defeats.

Ajax have two wins in eight games across competitions. They're winless in five games across competitions, failing to score thrice.

At home, Athens have one win in five games across competitions.

Athens vs Ajax Prediction

Athens suffered their first defeat since August at the weekend. They have struggled at home this season, with just one win in five games, but have lost just once.

They have a few injury concerns, with Domagoj Vida and Levi García missing their Super League Greece game on Sunday.

Ajax, meanwhile, have appointed Louis van Gaal as an advisor following a series of disappointing displays this season to turn around their fortunes. They have a relatively healthy squad, except for Geronimo Rulli missing out due to injury and Silvano Vos through suspension.

While Ajax have struggled in their recent games, they have a 100% record against Athens. Considering their better record in European games, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Athens 1-2 Ajax

Athens vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Steven Bergwijn to score or assist any time - Yes