Athletic Bilbao vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th March 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as AS Roma lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the San Mames Stadium on Thursday. AS Roma pulled off a narrow win in the reverse fixture and will look to extend their lead this week.

Athletic Bilbao vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Giallorossi were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Basque side played out a 1-1 draw against Mallorca in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a slight edge over Athletic Bilbao and have won only one out of the last three matches played between the two teams, with the other two teams ending in draws.

Athletic Bilbao have won eight of their 10 matches at home against teams from Italy in all competitions, with their only such defeat coming against Torino in February 2015.

After consecutive victories away from home against teams from Spain in the 2002-03 UEFA Champions League season, AS Roma have won only two of their last 12 such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have won their last four matches at home in the UEFA Europa League - their longest such run in a major European competition since 1997.

Athletic Bilbao vs AS Roma Prediction

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on bouncing back in this tie on Thursday. Los Leones have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

AS Roma have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. With both teams evenly matched on paper, AS Roma are likely to secure a victory on aggregate with a draw at the San Mames.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-2 AS Roma

Athletic Bilbao vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

