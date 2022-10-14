Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao locks horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in an important clash at the Estadio San Mames on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid is currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and has recovered from a slow start to their league campaign. Los Colchoneros were held to a 0-0 draw by Club Brugge in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, is in third place in the league table at the moment and has stepped up to the plate so far. The Basque outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Sevilla last week and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 25 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Basques' 14 victories.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last three matches against Atletico Madrid and have managed to keep clean sheets in their last two games against Diego Simeone's side.

Athletic Bilbao have avoided defeat against Atletico Madrid in their last four matches at the San Mames - the longest such run since December 1991.

Atletico Madrid have lost three of their last five away games against teams from Pais Vasco - only one less defeat than they had suffered in their previous 18 such matches preceding this run.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their eight games in La Liga so far - their lowest tally of defeats at this stage of the competition in the 21st century.

Atletico Madrid have won their last two matches in La Liga and last managed three victories in a row in the competition in April this year.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have thrived under Ernesto Valverde this season and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The likes of Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Atletico Madrid have improved over the course of the season and have a few issues to solve ahead of this match. Both teams are on an even footing on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

