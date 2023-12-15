Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the San Mames on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Colchoneros eased past Lazio by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The Basque outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Granada last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 27 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 14 victories.

After an unbeaten run of three matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have lost each of their last two such games in the competition by a 1-0 margin.

After an unbeaten run of four matches at home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao lost their previous such game by a 1-0 margin in October last year.

After a run of three consecutive defeats against teams from the Basque region in La Liga, Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last three such games in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have lost their last two away games in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Atletico Madrid have come into their own under Diego Simeone this season and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. Antoine Griezmann has been his side's talisman this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable side on Saturday. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes