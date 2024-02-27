Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

Athletic Bilbao welcome Atletico Madrid to San Mames in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Thursday (February 29). The first leg in Madrid saw Bilbao win 1-0, thanks to Alex Berenguer's 25th-minute penalty

The hosts saw their six-game unbeaten run across competitions end on Sunday with a 3-1 loss at Real Betis in La Liga, with Nico Williams getting sent off in the first half.

Atletico, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form recently, with one win in six games across competitions. Angel Correa and Rodrigo De Paul were on the scoresheet in their 2-2 La Liga draw with Almeria on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, meeting 196 times, with Atletico leading 90-73.

In 17 Copa del Rey meetings, including twice in the final, Bilbao lead 8-7.

Bilbao have won their two meetings against Atletico this season, a 2-0 home win in La Liga in December and a 1-0 win in the first leg.

Bilbao are unbeaten at home across competitions since a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in their La Liga season opener.

Atletico have one win in last six away meetings against Bilbao, failing to score thrice and conceding twice in four games.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Bilbao suffered their second loss since October. They have won their last nine home games across competitions, including a 2-0 triumph over Atletico in December.

Coach Ernesto Valverde lost Yuri Berchiche to a hamstring injury in the 3-1 defeat to Real Betis on Sunday,. Left-back Inigo Lekue was back in training earlier this week from an injury spell and should fill in for Berchiche.

Atletico, meanwhile, have suffered lost thrice in five games. They are winless in four away games, failing to score twice. Manager Diego Simeone will be without top-scorer Antoine Griezmann and defender Jose María Gimenez due to injury. Marcos Llorente was absent from training and faces a late fitness test.

Considering the absentees, Bilbao's home form this season and Atletico's poor away record in the fixture recently, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Bilbao 1-1 Atletico

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gorka Guruzeta to score or assist any time - Yes