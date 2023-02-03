Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Cadiz lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's impressive Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the San Mames on Friday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Mallorca by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Basque giants suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @Cadiz_CFEN 🫡 When you remember that in two weeks you play against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, but...



#ThisIsCádiz 🫡 When you remember that in two weeks you play against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, but... 😎🫡 When you remember that in two weeks you play against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, but...#ThisIsCádiz https://t.co/OMyKZxBqkT

Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a slight edge over Cadiz and have won four out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's three victories.

After a run of five draws in seven games in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have not played out a draw in any of their last 15 matches in the competition.

After going on an unbeaten run in their first 13 home games against Cadiz in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have lost their last two such games in the competition.

After failing to win their first 26 away matches against Basque teams in La Liga, Cadiz have won four of their last seven such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have lost their last three games in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 12 league games preceding this run.

Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have struggled over the past month and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Basque outfit has not been at its best in the recent past and will need to work hard to secure its place in Europe.

Cadiz can pack a punch on their day and will need a run of results to avoid a relegation battle. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Cadiz

Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Cadiz to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nico Williams to score - Yes

