Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Celta Vigo lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's impressive Athletic Bilbao side in an important fixture at the San Mames on Friday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The Galician outfit held Sevilla to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Basque giants edged Villarreal to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 19 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 11 victories.

Athletic Bilbao have won two of their last four matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga - as many victories as they had managed in their eight such games preceding this run.

Celta Vigo have won two of their last three matches away from home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - only one victory fewer than their 54 such matches preceding this run.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their two matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga that have been played out on a Friday.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last eight matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 2017.

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and have managed to justify their potential so far this season. Nico Williams and Inaki Williams were excellent against Villarreal and will look to replicate their efforts this week.

Celta Vigo can pull off an upset on their day but are in abysmal form at the moment. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nico Williams to score - Yes