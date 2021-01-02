Athletic Bilbao vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Athletic Bilbao are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they take on Elche in an important clash at San Mames on Sunday. The Basque giants have been fairly inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Elche are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and need a few more points to distance themselves from the relegation zone. The Valencia-based side held Real Madrid to an impressive 1-1 draw earlier this week and will have to put in a similar performance over the weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, find themselves in 12th place in the La Liga table at the moment. The Basque outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Real Sociedad in its previous game and has a few issues to solve ahead of this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a mediocre record against Elche in La Liga and have won two out of the five games played between the two sides. Elche have managed only one victory against Athletic Bilbao and need to work hard in this match.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place a year ago and ended in a 1-1 draw. Inaki Williams scored a crucial equaliser on the day and will play an important role for Athletic Bilbao this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-L-D

Elche form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 best players in La Liga this year (2020)

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Team News

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain and Yeray Alvarez are currently injured and will not be able to play a part against Elche this weekend. Unai Lopez is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Yeray Alvarez

Doubtful: Unai Lopez

Suspended: None

Elche were excellent against Real Madrid

Elche

Diego Gonzalez and Omenuke Mfulu have a few fitness concerns at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Elche presented a stern challenge to Real Madrid and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting combination for this game.

Advertisement

Injured: None

Doubtful: Diego Gonzalez, Omenuke Mfulu

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga; Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Asier Villalibre

🥳 𝗨𝗥𝗧𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗜 𝗢𝗡! 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ 🎉



🔴⚪ May you all have a happy and red-and-white new year! #OngiEtorri2021 #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/4FxnvZg6LO — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) January 1, 2021

Elche Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edgar Badia; Juan Sanchez Mino, Gonzalo Verdu, Joesma, Antonio Barragan; Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Victor; Fidel, Lucas Boye, Emiliano Rigoni

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have a powerful squad but are yet to do justice to their potential this season. The Basque giants will look to return to European football this year and need to put together a streak of victories.

Elche have impressed on a few occasions but have not been consistent enough to move into the top half of the table. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand in this match.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Elche

Also Read: SD Huesca vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21