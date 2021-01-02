SD Huesca vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Barcelona take ona struggling SD Huesca outfit at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday. Barcelona have been well below their best this season and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment.

SD Huesca are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table and need to play out of their skins to escape the relegation zone. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo during the week and need to take it up a notch against Ronald Koeman's side.

Barcelona are in a shocking sixth place in the La Liga table and have several problems to solve ahead of this match. The Catalan giants sorely missed Lionel Messi as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Eibar in their previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture.

SD Huesca vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have played a total of four official fixtures against SD Huesca and have won three matches against Sunday's opponents. SD Huesca have managed only one point against Barcelona in La Liga and need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Barcelona struggled in the final third on the day and will need to put in a better performance on Sunday.

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-W-D

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-W-W

SD Huesca vs Barcelona Team News

Pablo Maffeo is unavailable at the moment

SD Huesca

Sandro Ramirez and Pablo Maffeo are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Celta Vigo this week. Pablo Insua served his suspension against Celta Vigo and is available for this game.

Injured: Sandro Ramirez, Pablo Maffeo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coutinho has been ruled out of this game

Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati are recuperating from long-term injuries at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi are back in contention, however, and are likely to start this match.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SD Huesca vs Barcelona Predicted XI

SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitris Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Pedro Lopez; Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico; Borja Garcia, Javier Ontiveros, David Ferreiro; Shinji Okazaki

Packed schedule to open 2021 💪🟦🟥 pic.twitter.com/iY91iNgjkm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 1, 2021

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Martin Braithwaite

SD Huesca vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been miserable in La Liga this season and need a miracle to put themselves in contention for the title race over the next two months. The Blaugrana have enjoyed a few bright moments but have been let down by a distinct lack of consistency so far.

SD Huesca have also struggled in La Liga and will need a miracle to take all three points away from this match. Barcelona have a distinct upper hand this weekend and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: SD Huesca 1-3 Barcelona

