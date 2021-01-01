Benevento vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan are back in action in the Serie A this weekend as they take on Benevento at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito on Sunday. The Rossoneri have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Benevento are currently in 10th place in the Serie A table and have managed two consecutive victories in the league over the past week. The home side eased past Udinese by a 2-0 margin in its previous game and will have to put in a similar effort over the weekend.

AC Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been excellent under Stefano Pioli this season. The Italian giants will face stiff competition over the next few months and need to put together another string of victories this year.

Benevento vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Benevento have a surprisingly excellent record against AC Milan and have won one of the two matches played between the two teams. The Rossoneri have a dismal record against Sunday's opponents and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

The previous game between the two teams in 2018 ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Benevento. AC Milan have improved over the past year and will likely put in a much better performance this weekend.

Benevento form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-L-D

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-D-W

Benevento vs AC Milan Team News

Iago Falque is unavailable at the moment

Benevento

Luca Caldirola, Christian Maggio, and Iago Falque are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Bryan Dabo has recovered from his knock and is likely to play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Luca Caldirola, Iago Falque, Christian Maggio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan have a depleted squad

AC Milan

AC Milan will have to deal with the absence of several stars in this game with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Ismael Bennacer injured at the moment. Theo Hernandez has accumulated one yellow card too many this season and is suspended against Benevento.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Theo Hernandez

Benevento vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo; Federico Barba, Daam Foulon, Kamil Glik, Gaetano Letizia; Riccardo Improta, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari; Gianluca Lapadula

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Rafael Leao

Benevento vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have several injury concerns at the moment and will want to put some distance between themselves and arch-rivals Inter Milan with a victory in this fixture.

Benevento have been impressive in patches this season and will need to find their feet against the Rossoneri. AC Milan have plenty of talent in their squad and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Benevento 1-4 AC Milan

