Cagliari vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as Napoli take on Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday. Napoli have a strong squad and will want to be at their best to win this match.

Cagliari are in 15th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The home side slumped to a 3-2 defeat against AS Roma earlier this week and will need to put in a massive effort to win this game.

Napoli are currently in fifth place in the Serie A table and are yet to meet expectations under Gennaro Gattuso this season. The Neapolitan outfit faces stiff competition in the top four this season and cannot afford to lose this game.

📌 | The club can confirm that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19 following his return to Italy. Osimhen is currently asymptomatic and has not come into contact with the rest of the squad. pic.twitter.com/w3ZfuBzQHS — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 1, 2021

Cagliari vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Cagliari and have won 13 matches out of a total of 21 games played between the two Italian teams. Cagliari have managed only three victories against Napoli and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two sides took place almost a year ago and ended in a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Napoli. Dries Mertens scored the only goal of the game on the day but will not be able to participate in this match.

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-L-D

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-W-W

Cagliari vs Napoli Team News

Cagliari need to win this game

Alessandro Tripaldelli, Paolo Farago, Marko Rog are currently injured and will be unable to feature in this game. Giovanni Simeone has been impressive for Cagliari and is likely to lead the line against Napoli.

Injured: Alessandro Tripaldelli, Paolo Farago, Marko Rog

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens, and Diego Demme are sidelined at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Osimhen have tested positive for the coronavirus and has been excluded from the squad.

Injured: Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens, Diego Demme, Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Napoli Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alessio Cragno; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Diego Godin, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Gabriele Zappa; Nahitan Nandez, Razvan Marin; Riccardo Sottil, Joao Pedro, Adam Ounas; Giovanni Simeone

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Andrea Petagna

Cagliari vs Napoli Prediction

Cagliari have impressive players in the squad but are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Napoli also have their fair share of problems to address and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

Gennaro Gattuso has an impressive squad at his disposal and the likes of Lorenzo Insigne will have to guide their team across the finish line. Napoli are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-3 Napoli

